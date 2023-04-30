Announcing the launch of a $250 million community decarbonization fund

Low-cost capital provided to community lenders will support projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions in disadvantaged communities

April 28, 2023

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that NY Green Bank, a division of the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority and the clean energy and sustainable infrastructure financing entity of the State, launched a $250 million community decarbonization fund. The CDF, a wholesale lending pathway that will provide low-cost capital to community development financial institutions and other mission-driven lenders for local clean energy and building electrification projects and other areas of work, will support lenders financing projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions in disadvantaged communities. Today’s announcement supports New York’s equitable progress toward the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 85% by 2050 and ensuring that at least 35% with a target of 40% of profits from clean energy investments go to disadvantaged communities.

“As we continue to build a fair and clean energy future for all New Yorkers, NY Green Bank sends a clear signal that our state is a leader in green infrastructure and economic development,” Governor Hochul said. “Increasing the capacity of community lenders to support clean energy projects in underserved communities across our state will improve access to renewable energy and healthier, affordable housing while continuing to work to ensure a New Greener York for all.

Doreen M. Harris, President and CEO of NYSERDA, said“Supporting community organizations that know the local needs of residents is critical to this focused effort to bring the benefits of the clean energy transition to underserved communities across the state. Stakeholder feedback has been extremely valuable and serve as the basis for this new fund which will allow more projects, such as those that advance energy-efficient buildings, to receive support.”

NY Green Bank Chairman Andrew Kessler said, “NY Green Bank’s focus on filling market gaps includes our commitment to engaging with stakeholders to ensure products meet their needs. We are truly grateful for the feedback received which has been crucial in the development of the Community Decarbonization Fund and excited to work with community lenders to incorporate green best practices into their already successful loans.

NY Green Bank Managing Director David Davenport said, “NY Green Bank’s Community Decarbonization Fund is a key part of a broader effort to continually expand and improve our product offerings while more effectively deploying capital within New York’s historically disadvantaged communities. This initiative reflects our commitment to an inclusive approach with the participation of a wide variety of stakeholders, and we look forward to enabling community lenders to expand their offerings to directly support projects in their communities.

Carsey School of Public Policy Center for Impact Finance Finance Research Fellow Hannah Vargason said, “The Center for Impact Finance has extensive experience working with CDFIs and other lenders providing financing solutions to individuals, project developers and community organizations working in historically marginalized communities. NY Green Bank’s Community Decarbonization Fund presents an exciting opportunity – and a welcome challenge – for these lenders and should serve as an attractive incentive to incorporate green lending best practices into their overall business portfolio.

Michael Freedman-Schnapp, managing director of Forsyth Street Advisors, said, “NY Green Bank’s Community Decarbonization Fund is a transformational investment tool to bring clean energy to historically underserved communities in New York State. Too often, the capital needs of low-income communities are overlooked in policy development. Having a flexible source of capital that works through community lenders who know the needs of low-income New Yorkers is exactly what we need right now. The unique nature and scale of the Community Decarbonization Fund helps set the national tone for green bank investments in disadvantaged communities.

Esther Toporovsky, executive vice president of New York City Housing Partnership and president of HP Sustainability, said, “The launch of the NY Green Bank Community Decarbonization Fund introduces an important new capital resource for community and mission-driven lenders to expand their financing capabilities to include green and sustainable projects. HPN and its customers – including CDFIs, local developers and community-based nonprofits – should all benefit from the capital injection provided by this new resource.

While the CDF reflects an improved approach to expanding green lending in DACs, NY Green Bank has actively supported projects in historically marginalized communities throughout its history. As of December 31, 2022, NY Green Bank has committed more than $216.5 million to projects located in DACs, including affordable housing rooftop solar and clean heating and cooling solutions (pumps in particular) in community facilities and places of worship. NY Green Bank’s current support pipeline for DAC-related projects is expected to advance the CDF’s commitment to invest $100 million for the decarbonization of buildings in and/or serving DACs and $150 million for the green affordable housing by 2025.

The structure, design and offerings of the CDF were informed by an initial and ongoing solicitation of stakeholder feedback that began in December 2021, with invitations sent to over 130 entities, resulting in both one-on-one meetings and 11 virtual roundtables in small groups. These sessions enabled stakeholders to identify existing financing gaps and potential solutions that would expand the benefits of clean energy investments in DACs. A summary of the feedback provided during these sessions, including the recommendation for the fund announced today, can be found in the 2021-22 Amended Annual Plan filed with the Department of Public Service and available on the NY Green website. Bank. NY Green Bank welcomes additional comments on the overall structure, format, and content of the Request for Proposals (RFP) itself, which can be provided by email to [email protected]with “NY Green Bank: RFP 23 Feedback” in the subject line.

Stakeholder engagement continued throughout the development of the CDF to provide updates and receive feedback from participating organizations, including:

Real estate developers, service providers, owners and operators;

environmental justice advocates;

community organizations; And

Community Development Finance Institutions (CDFIs) and other specialty finance companies with strong affordable housing pipelines and other CAD-related clean energy and sustainable infrastructure projects.

NY Green Bank will host a webinar on May 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. to share more details about the CDF, its purpose, and eligible recipients. Please register here . For more details, please visit NY Green Bank website .

Overall, since its launch in 2013, NY Green Bank has committed $1.9 billion in 120 transactions and raised $5.6 billion in capital as of December 31, 2022. Projects supported by NY investments Green Bank is expected to result in annual greenhouse gas emission reductions of up to 1,910,000 metric tons, which is equivalent to taking more than 415,000 cars off the road.

New York State National Climate Plan

New York State’s leading climate program calls for an orderly and just transition that creates jobs for the family, continues to drive a green economy across all sectors, and ensures that at least 35%, with a goal 40% of the benefits of clean environment energy investments are directed to disadvantaged communities. Guided by some of the nation’s most aggressive climate and clean energy initiatives, New York is on track to achieve a zero-emissions electricity sector by 2040, including 70% electricity generation. renewable energy by 2030 and economy-wide carbon neutrality by mid-century. A cornerstone of this transition is New York’s unprecedented investments in clean energy, including more than $35 billion in 120 large-scale renewable energy and transmission projects across the state, $6.8 billion to reduce emissions from buildings, $1.8 billion to expand solar power, over $1 billion for clean transportation initiatives and over $1.9 billion in NY Green Bank commitments . These and other investments will support more than 165,000 jobs in New York’s clean energy sector in 2021 and 2,100% growth in the distributed solar sector since 2011. To reduce greenhouse gas emissions greenhouse gases and improve air quality, New York also passed zero-emission vehicle regulations. , including a requirement that all new passenger cars and trucks sold in the state be zero emissions by 2035. Partnerships continue to advance New York’s climate action with nearly 400 communities registered and 100 certified Climate Smart, nearly 500 clean energy communities and the state’s largest community air monitoring initiative in 10 underserved communities across the state to help target air pollution interventions and to combat climate change.