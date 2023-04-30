The stock market rebounds after the Eid holidays





CARACHI:

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) saw positive momentum after Eid during a three-day trading week on the Finance Minister’s assurance of International Monetary Fund (IMF) conditions and strong financial results , which rekindled investor interest and pushed the market higher. The week started on a positive note after a five-day Eid holiday on Wednesday, with investors remaining optimistic about the resumption of the IMF’s lending program after reassuring that all preconditions had been met. Market sentiment strengthened on Thursday as the KSE-100 index climbed more than 350 points on clarity on the political front following Pakistan’s Chief Justice’s statement that the courts could not force political parties to hold negotiations. The last April trading session managed to gain more than 100 points on Friday as investors cheered strong corporate earnings, ignoring the deteriorating economic scenario. The KSE-100 maintained its bullish trajectory to end the week in the green. The index made a significant rally in all three sessions as investors were encouraged by the fact that the government secured an additional $3 billion from international creditors, which would soon allow the resumption of the IMF program. The KSE-100 index gained 573 points, or 1.40% week-on-week, and stood at 41,581 at the end of the week. JS Global analyst Wasil Zaman noted in his report that market sentiment had improved over the week as the finance minister assured that all IMF preconditions, including financial guarantees from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, had been fulfilled. As a result, the KSE-100 index gained 573 points during the week to close at 41,581, up 1.4% week-on-week. From a sector perspective, Refining (up 5% week-over-week) and Pharmaceuticals (up 3.1%) remained the main gainers, while Fertilizers were the main underdogs. – efficient. SBP reserves edged up $30 million to $4.46 billion, still at extremely low levels, Zaman said. In its report, the AfDB highlighted key challenges for the country, urging to focus on economic management, enhancing competitiveness and private sector development as the way forward. According to the joint Pak-China Chamber of Commerce and Industry, CPEC, after completing its early harvest phase, has now entered its second phase which will focus on industrial cooperation, trade, agriculture and development. socio-economic, added the JS analyst. Arif Habib Limited, in its report, said the three-day post-Eid week started on a positive note amid optimism about upcoming quarterly financial results across major sectors. On top of that, investor sentiment has remained strong since the finance minister advised on Monday that all IMF conditions were met and the government was securing an additional $3 billion from international creditors. Moreover, the political temperature has dropped as all parties have started talks to decide on a date for the elections. SBP reserves saw an increase of $30 million during the week. Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee depreciated against the US dollar by Rs 0.38, or 0.13% week-on-week, closing the week at Rs 283.8. In terms of sectors, the positive contribution to the stock market came from commercial banks (184 points), fertilizers (141 points), miscellaneous (38 points), chemicals (36 points) and pharmaceuticals (32 points) . The negative contribution comes from technology and communication (31 points), glass and ceramics (7 points) and transport (4 points). In terms of individual stocks, positive contributors were United Bank (167 points), Dawood Hercules (130 points), Mari Petroleum (58 points), Meezan Bank (38 points) and Fauji Fertilizer (37 points). The negative contribution came from Habib Bank (60 points), Systems Limited (39 points), Pakistan Petroleum (30 points), Oil and Gas Development Company (25 points) and Engro Corporation (18 points). Foreigners became net sellers in the week under review as they sold shares worth $14.2 million, compared to a net purchase of $0.3 million last week, it added. the AHL report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2414293/stock-market-rallies-post-eid-holidays The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos