Stock market to witness biggest crash since 1929 as US dollar soars, says economist Henrik Zeberg





Macroeconomist Henrik Zeberg says the stock market is likely on its way to one of its biggest crashes in history. Zeberg tells his 109,300 Twitter followers that ahead of his expected crash, he expects a huge rally in stocks in the coming months. The economist shares a chart with his prediction for the iShares MSCI Emerging Index Fund, an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that aims to track an index of large and mid-cap emerging market stocks. According to Zeberg, stocks are likely up, while the dollar index (DXY), which pits the USD against a basket of foreign currencies, is likely down. After its predicted rally in 2024, Zeberg sees stock markets crashing as the dollar index rises parabolically. “Let me be very clear: We have the biggest equity/risk asset crash since 1929 ahead! Deep recession! But not yet… First the inconceivable and much hated luminary, which will lure investors to the wrong side before the crash. Zeberg also uses the DAX to support his thesis. The DAX is an index consisting of the top 40 German companies listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Zeberg points out that the DAX just had its highest close ever for a monthly candle. “DAX CLOSED this week at the highest level ever! Not the all-time high but the highest monthly close. Do you really believe that the DAX reached (an) all-time high in May 2023 but (the) Nasdaq reached the top in November 2021? Or maybe… US markets will be the last to enter recession (as usual). THINK!!” The macroeconomist recently said he believes Bitcoin (BTC), like the stock market, is also on the verge of a meteoric rally. According to Zeberg, BTC could drop as low as $25,200 before triggering a parabolic run. Don’t miss a beat Subscribe to receive crypto email alerts straight to your inbox



Check Price Action



follow us on Twitter, Facebook And Telegram



Surf the Daily Hodl Mix

Check the latest news headlines Disclaimer: Opinions expressed on The Daily Hodl are not investment advice. Investors should do their due diligence before making high-risk investments in Bitcoin, cryptocurrency or digital assets. Please note that your transfers and transactions are at your own risk and any loss you may incur is your responsibility. The Daily Hodl does not recommend the buying or selling of cryptocurrencies or digital assets, nor is The Daily Hodl an investment adviser. Please note that The Daily Hodl engages in affiliate marketing. Featured Image: Shutterstock/arleksey/Andy Chipus

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailyhodl.com/2023/04/30/stock-market-to-witness-biggest-crash-since-1929-as-us-dollar-explodes-economist-henrik-zeberg/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos