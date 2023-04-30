Maharashtra Day: Is the stock market closed on Monday?





Stock markets will remain closed on Monday due to Maharashtra Day, as per the BSE public holiday calendar. According to the BSE, the equity segment, the derivatives segment and the SLB segment will be closed tomorrow. Additionally, the multi-commodity exchange will also be closed for the morning session and trading will resume at 5 p.m. on March 30 for the evening session. Since this is also a settlement holiday, the commodity account balance on May 1 will not include credits for profits (realized and marked-to-market) from commodity derivatives trades or positions. raw materials, nor credits for exiting option positions on April 28. Across the calendar year, markets have 15 annual holidays in 2023, two more than last year. Benchmarks reversed trend last week gaining more than 2% and analysts expect the interim recovery to continue as investors track fourth quarter results and global trends. ICICI Direct said the current rally from the March lows is now the biggest in magnitude in five months and as a result the index has broken out of the four-month downtrend channel, indicating a resumption of the uptrend. Historically, May has been a turbulent month, half the time in the past two decades. However, the data shows that investing in May produced an average double-digit return 83% of times at the end of the calendar year. Next week would be crucial as Fed and ECB policy meetings are scheduled. The Fed should raise its key rates by an additional 25 basis points. Apart from this, PMI data from the United States, China and India would also be watched closely. “Overall the positive outlook remains intact and a close above 18100 will lead to further upside to 18370 where resistance in the form of the weekly upper Bollinger Band is placed,” said Jatin Gedia, technical research analyst, Sharekhan. (Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by experts are their own. These do not represent the views of The Economic Times)

