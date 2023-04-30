Business
Split and Dividend Stocks: These stocks will go ex-date in a shortened trading week – check the record date | Stock market holiday on May 1
Split, dividend-paying stocks: These stocks will go ex-date in a shortened trading week – check the record date (Pixabay)
Sotck exchange Public holiday on May 1 (Maharashtra Day)
Let’s take a look at the stocks that will be in action during a shortened trading week due to corporate actions such as the dividend and the split:
CRISIL Dividend 2023 Record Date
CRISIL Limited, NSE: CRISIL, shares will become ex-date for an interim dividend of Rs 7 per share on May 4. The recording date is also May 4.
Embassy Office Parks REIT Dividend
Embassy Office Parks REIT, NSE: EMBASSY, shares through May 4 ex-dividend date. The company announced that it would pay a dividend of Rs 2.81 per share. The registration date is May 6.
Apollo Micro Systems Limited
Stock split
Apollo Micro Systems Limited, NSE: APOLLO, shares will become ex-date for the Equity Share Subdivision on May 4. The company said it would split its equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each into 10 shares. Once the split is effective, the new face will be Re 1. The record date is also May 4.
Castrol India Limited Dividend
Castrol India Limited, NSE: CASTROLIND, shares will become ex-date for the dividend on May 4. The company announced the payment of Rs 3.50 dividend per share. The recording date is also May 4.
