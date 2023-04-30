



Major changes are coming for SDI Publication. In addition to its delisting from the New York Stock Exchange, the comic book publisher’s parent company, IDW Media Holdings, is making substantial changes to its workforce.

IDW Media Holdings, the home of IDW Publishing and an entertainment division behind TV shows such as locke and key And Wynonna Earp, announced that it would go through dramatic cost-cutting measures. DW is no longer listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is cutting more than a third of its workforce. The company is also making changes in its general management. IDW’s entertainment division is significantly reduced, with most of the team being laid off, including division head and executive vice president Paul Davidson. Publishing director Nachie Marsham is also fired, as is the company’s chief operating officer, Brooke Feinstein. Davidi Jonas, son of IDW President Howard Jonas, will also replace current CEO Allan Graffman. The layoffs are expected to affect nearly 39% of IDW’s workforce. IDW takes economic action with dramatic changes IDW Publishing is one of the biggest comic book companies out there. The publisher is well known for its many licensed comic adaptations of beloved franchises, such as sonic the hedgehog, Transformers, star trekAnd Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. In addition to its licensed works, IDW has a number of comic book imprints under its belt, such as Blue Dream Studios, EA Comics, Sunday Press Books, and Top Shelf Productions. The company has also successfully had many of its most popular original works adapted into TV shows and feature films, such as 30 days of night, Wynonna EarpAnd locke and key. While IDW said in a press release that these actions are intended to help the company move forward, it’s a bit alarming to see such a dramatic overhaul happening so quickly. Several divisions are reduced to skeletal crews or are eliminated altogether. While the majority of IDW’s workforce is still there, it is undoubtedly a scary time to see nearly two-fifths of the business disappear overnight. With so many rapid changes, whether IDW Publishing can weather this storm is a serious question. Will IDW Publishing be okay? While companies have seen worse and survived, it is difficult to view these developments with optimism. Comic companies have a history of the worst-case scenario coming true when dire situations arise. Not only will these cost-cutting measures affect IDW’s production, they will almost certainly impact the morale of the remaining workforce. While there is still a chance that IDW could pull through, it will be a long road and company executives may have to make tougher decisions. Despite the drastic changes it is experiencing, SDI Publication is still there for now, and we hope it will stay that way.

