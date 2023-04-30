London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) equity rating reaffirmed by Barclays







London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get a rating)The action of Barclays in a note released Friday to investors, market beat reports. They currently have a price target of 100 ($124.89) on the stock. BarclaysThe company’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.82% from the company’s current price. Other stock analysts have also recently released research reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its price target on London Stock Exchange Group shares from 103 ($128.64) to 9,900 GBX ($123.64) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note from Thursday, April 20. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on London Stock Exchange Group shares in a Wednesday, March 22 report. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a target price of 9,550 GBX ($119.27) on London Stock Exchange Group shares in a Thursday, April 13 report. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced its price target on the London Stock Exchange Group from 105 ($131.14) to 102 ($127.39) and set an “outperform” rating for the stock in a research note from Wednesday, February 1. One research analyst gave the stock a hold rating and seven gave the stock a buy rating. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 9,558.33 GBX ($119.37). London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance London Stock Exchange Group Action opened at 8,346 GBX ($104.23) on Friday. The company has a debt ratio of 31.68, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52-week low of 6,710 GBX ($83.80) and a 52-week high of 8,893.86 GBX ($111.08). The stock has a market capitalization of 41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,004.32, a growth price/earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty-day moving average of 7,725.17 GBX and a 200-day moving average of 7,622.29 GBX. Insider buying and selling at London Stock Exchange Group Separately, insider Martin Brand purchased 13,585 shares of the company in a trade on Wednesday, April 26. The stock was acquired at an average price of 8,002 GBX ($99.94) per share, with a total value of 1,087,071.70 ($1,357,651.68). In other news from the London Stock Exchange Group, insider Martin Brand bought 13,585 shares of the company in a trade on Wednesday April 26. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 8,002 GBX ($99.94) per share, for a total transaction of 1,087,071.70 ($1,357,651.68). Additionally, insider David Schwimmer sold 4,539 shares in a trade dated Monday, March 6. The stock was sold at an average price of 7,505 GBX ($93.73), for a total value of $340,651.95 ($425,442.68). In the past 90 days, insiders have bought 79,938 shares of the company worth $632,953,627 and sold 55,218 shares worth $433,755,290. Insiders hold 21.71% of the shares of the company. About the London Stock Exchange Group (Get a rating) London Stock Exchange Group plc is engaged in market infrastructure activities primarily in the UK, US, other European countries, Asia and internationally. The Company operates through three segments: Data and Analytics, Capital Markets and Back Office. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange trading and foreign exchange markets, including the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall and Tradeweb. Recommended Stories



