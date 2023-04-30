Business
Why the stock market is smarter than any of us, including the bears
The banking crisis is not over. The Fed continues to raise rates. Income seems low.
Bears are always moaning, and whatever reasons they cite on any given day, you can be sure they claim rising stocks are the product of irrational markets turning a blind eye to the obvious risks or calamities that are waiting for them.
Absurdity. Stocks see all the risk headlines always do, and better than you, me, or those roaring bears. The continued rise of the S&P 500 shows that fears about the banking crisis and other supposedly terrifying stories are either wrong or exaggerated.
Do you think I’m kidding? Yes, that contradicts the common, perhaps comfortable, feeling that the stock market is mired in chaos and is basically flying blind. Nevertheless, the fact is that markets imperfectly but rationally digest millions of news items, coolly and unemotionally, aggregating them into prices representing all the widely known information and opinion that lacks nothing.
Yes, they squirm wildly, briefly, and seemingly irrationally. As Ben Graham, the legendary father of securities analysis, said in 1949, in the short term, the stock market is a voting machine. Popularity and emotion can tip it over. Longer term, he viewed it as a scale and noted that it weighs all factors remarkably well.
Individual investors tend to struggle with this, whether through personal bias, ego or what I call the pessimism of disbelief, which I detailed in my March 5 column.
Consider the recent bank failures that sparked global contagion and bank collapse fears. In my March 15 column, I explained how the downfall of Silicon Valley banks stemmed from its particularly concentrated venture capital-focused deposit base, which made a bank run easy but contagion unlikely.
If you didn’t believe me, believe this: through April 28, the S&P 500 is entirely 6% higher than it was before the SVB woes broke out, rivaling the top of the year to date. US financial stocks continued to fall, but even halted their decline over the past month.
Contagion? Or? True, Federal Reserve Bank regional emergency borrowing surged in San Francisco and New York’s respective SVB and Signatures. But it didn’t jump anywhere else.
Was Credit Suisse contagious? Decades of mismanagement killed him at 92% of his post-financial crisis peak before SVB exploded. Zero surprises. Staggering, he collapsed out of sheer fear of spreading trouble. The markets have understood this. Headlines and individuals could not.
It’s not new, of course, to see pundits dismiss early bull markets as irrational. Recall 2009-2010 when a split between Wall Street and Main Street became conventional wisdom. Fake.
Or 2020? Amid depression forecasts and COVID-19, its different narrative this time around, with most stocks seen as bullish out of touch with reality. But the actions were right. For what? This cause of bear markets (lockdowns) and the remedy (reopening) was fundamental. Markets could quickly calculate the economic damage, deepen it, and correctly consider better earnings when few individuals could.
Add to the divisive election of the 2020s, all parties fearing madness (which has apparently come). Stocks rolled. Irrational? Bears rumbled as the S&P 500 soared 120%.
Since September, after the 2022 bear market, stocks have again risen above heralded fears like midterms, Fed phobia, impending recession and sustained 1970s-style inflation. Stocks forecast when the supposed looming mountains are molehills. Stocks are always ahead of economic reality; they never delay it. So follow the leader.
Still worried about the Fed? US stocks have risen 16.2% since Oct. 12 despite four increases totaling 175 basis points and the expectation of another 25 this week. They have gained 10.3% since the Fed launched big bad 75 basis point hikes last June and are only -3% off the initial 2022 hike.
High valuations? Price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios and other valuation metrics have never statistically predicted one-, three-, or five-year returns. For what? Stocks are waiting impatiently. Profits look back. In new bull markets, the P rises rapidly. The E goes up last.
Actions see everything we can, and more. Do not trust them to those who suffer from the pessimism of unbelief.
