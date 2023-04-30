Equity roundup: Equity investment in Nigerian stock market up 277.7%





After returning from the Eid al-Fitr public holiday on April 24, the Nigerian stock market reported that equity investors invested 59.007 billion naira to trade 14.029 billion shares in 24,048 trades from Tuesday to Friday. The previous week, Ripples Nigeria reported that stock market investors traded 3.920 billion shares in 16,856 transactions, valued at 15.620 billion naira. This indicates an increase of 43.38 billion naira in investments or a growth of 277.7%. Best Performing NGX Sector The conglomerate industry topped the list of best performers after investors traded 11.399 billion shares, valued at 30.990 billion naira, in 2,310 trades, on the industry floor. Next on the list is the financial services sector, which said 2.185 billion shares worth N22.225 billion were traded by investors in 11,946 transactions. The oil and gas industry ranked third, as 117.097 million shares were traded in 1,500 transactions, worth N648.971 million. The first three actions The top three stocks this week are Transnational Corporation (Transcorp) Plc, Access Holdings Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc in terms of volume, as the companies accounted for 13.116 billion shares traded on the Nigerian Stock Exchange in 6,614 trades, worth 47.928 billion naira. . Transcorp, Access Holdings and Fidelity Bank contributed 93.49% and 81.22% of total stock turnover volume and value, respectively. Top five winners of the week Honeywell Flour Mill stock gained N0.81kobo, ending the week at N3.13kobo per share, higher than the N2.32kobo it started with. Cadbury’s share rose to N13.50 kobo per share from N10.20 kobo per share, gaining N3.30 kobo. Also Read: Stock Roundup: Nigerian Stock Market Trades N15.6 Shares in Four Days

CWG saw its share price rise by N0.17kobo, ending the week at N1.05, as opposed to the opening price of N0.88kobo. Chams’ share value rose to 0.28 kobo per share, up 16.67% from 0.24 kobo. Transcorp Plcs stock closed the week at N2.81kobo per share against N2.45kobo per share, appreciating by N0.36kobo. Top 5 losers of the week Nigerian Breweries’ share fell N4.15kobo, to settle at N36.15kobo, below the N32 it opened the week with. Royal Exchanges shares fell 11.11%, to close at N0.56kobo per share, against the opening price of N0.63kobo per share. Redstar Express also reported a loss of N0.28kobo, dropping the stock to N2.52kobo per share, from N2.80kobo per share. International Breweries’ share fell to N1.24kobo, losing N0.12kobo from N1.36kobo per share it started trading with. Prestige Assurance’s share fell from 0.39 kobo to 0.36 kobo per share, losing 7.69% in four days. Join the conversation Opinions Support Ripples Nigeria, Support Solutions Journalism Balanced and fearless journalism, driven by data, has huge financial costs. As a media platform, we hold leaders accountable and we will not trade the right to freedom of the press and freedom of expression for a piece of cake. If you like what we do and are willing to support solutions journalism, please donate to the Nigeria Ripples cause. Your support would help ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for the development of society. Donate now

