Recession worries simmer under US stock market rally







The front facade of the New York Stock Exchange. Economically sensitive areas of the U.S. stock market are issuing warnings about growth, even as major stock indexes advance.

Reuters new York

Economically sensitive areas of the U.S. stock market are issuing warnings about growth, even as major stock indexes advance. The S&P 500 is up 8.6% for the year after gaining 1.5% in April, on the back of searing year-to-date rallies in shares of Microsoft, Amazon and Google-parent Alphabet and other growth and technology stocks that have heavy weightings in broader indices. Beneath the surface, however, market sectors tied to economic sentiment such as transportation, semiconductors and small-cap stocks fell in April, while so-called defensive sectors outperformed. Investors cited growing caution among market participants as they faced a thicket of worries, ranging from fears of a potential US default this summer to fears that the Federal Reserve’s aggressive monetary tightening could trigger a recession. . “People are starting to position themselves more defensively,” said Aaron Dunn, co-head of the value equity team at Eaton Vance. the year. Sectors of the market showing cracks include the Russell 2000, an index populated by smaller companies focused on the domestic market, which fell 1.9% for the month. The Dow Jones Transportation Average, another indicator of economic health, fell 2.9%. A 7.3% decline in the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index was a worrying sign, as chips are ubiquitous across a wide range of products. The index is still up 18% over the year. Regional banks are also reeling, with the KBW Regional Banking Index down 3.5% in April after a rout this week in First Republic Bank shares. At the same time, consumer staples and healthcare, sectors favored by investors during uncertain times, rallied over the past month. Investors will focus on next week’s Fed meeting, with the central bank expected to announce another 25 basis point rate hike on Wednesday. A host of earnings are also on deck, including Apple’s Thursday results. Although the S&P 500 has shown resilience, just seven stocks Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Tesla Meta Platforms and Nvidia were responsible for more than 88% of its year-to-date gain, according to Mike O’Rourke , chief market strategist at Jones Trading. “To be honest, it makes me nervous,” said James Ragan, director of wealth management research at DA Davidson. Ragan advises clients to overweight defensive sectors such as healthcare, commodities and utilities. While megacap earnings and strong economic reports boosted optimism among some on Wall Street, others focused on downbeat news from companies in economically sensitive areas. Shares of United Parcel Service fell 10% on Tuesday after the world’s largest parcel delivery company set annual revenue at the bottom of its forecast and warned of continued pressure on volumes. The next day, shares of Old Dominion Freight Line also fell 10% after the trucking company missed quarterly earnings and revenue estimates. “They’re talking about falling demand and they’re ridiculously big shipping companies,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak. Both stocks are part of the closely watched Dow Jones Transport Average, which was down 2.7% on the week and 10% from its high for the year hit in February. Maley recommends clients hold above-average levels of cash due to worries about a recession and because safer assets now have higher yields, while favoring energy and defense stocks. Of course, not all signs have pointed to economic weakness in recent weeks. Overall, earnings were better than expected for the first quarter. With just over half of the S&P 500, earnings are expected to have fallen 1.9% in the first quarter from the year-ago period, according to Refinitiv. This is a smaller decline than the 5.1% decline expected in early April. Meanwhile, Thursday’s data showed an acceleration in consumer spending in the first quarter, as US gross domestic product grew at an annualized rate of 1.1%. “It’s hard to have a recession when consumer incomes are rising and they’re spending more on goods and services,” Yardeni Research said in a note Friday. Related story





Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gulf-times.com/article/660161/business/recession-worries-simmer-beneath-us-stock-market-rally The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos