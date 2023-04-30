Stock futures are flat after Dow hits its best month since January

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

U.S. stock futures were flat in overnight trading on Sunday after major averages posted gains for April, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average notched its best month since January.

Dow Jones-linked futures fell 3 points, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures fell 0.02% and 0.04%, respectively.

Stocks come out of a winning week and month. On Friday, the blue chip index added 272 points, or 0.8%, while the S&P 500 rose 0.83%. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.69% as Big Tech earnings took center stage.

For the month, the Dow Jones gained 2.5% to post its best monthly streak since January, while the benchmark index gained 1.5%. The tech-heavy index posted marginal gains.

Earnings reports from big tech companies dominated much of the market debate last week, fueling the narrative that earnings are doing better than expected, despite many widespread macro concerns.

So far, just over half of S&P 500 companies have reported earnings, with more than 79% and about 72% beating earnings and sales expectations, respectively. First-quarter earnings are currently on track to fall 3.7% for the period, a smaller drop than the 6.7% decline forecast on March 31, according to FactSet.

“There was certainly a very positive surprise on the big profits of the technology,” said Jan Szilagyi, CEO of Toggle AI. “There was some trepidation heading into earnings season” as expectations were for relative weakness.

Reports from many of these tech giants have helped boost market confidence, he added.

Elsewhere, CNBC reported over the weekend that regulators had called on banks to submit a final offer for the embattled lender First Republic , under pressure from the flight of deposits following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. JPMorgan Chase and PNC are among the likely bidders.

The latest update comes after the bank announced last week that deposits fell more than 40% in the first quarter, triggering further declines in the already struggling stock. Stocks have cratered 97% since the start of the year.

Meanwhile, investors are eagerly awaiting the Federal Reserve’s latest rate hike decision, which is due Wednesday after the central bank’s policy meeting. On Sunday evening, around 79% of traders were anticipating a 25 basis point rate hike, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool. Wall Street will be watching Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s remarks closely, offering clues to the central bank’s policy trajectory.

Monday kicks off another busy week for revenue, with results from Norwegian Cruise Line and MGM Resorts. Reports from Pfizer, Starbucks Advanced Micro Devices and CVS Health are expected later this week.

On the economic front, Wall Street awaits Monday’s ISM Manufacturing data, construction spending and the S&P Global manufacturing PMI. The April non-farm payrolls report is out on Friday.