Stock Market Holiday: NSE, BSE to remain closed today on Maharashtra Day

Stock market holiday today: Due to Maharashtra Day, trading at BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange) will remain closed on 1st May 2023 ie today. This means that there will be no trading activity in the Indian stock market today. In accordance with the list of stock market holidays in May 2023, trading on BSE and NSE will remain closed for the entire Monday session, i.e. May 1, 2023.

According to the list of stock market holidays 2023, which is available on BSE’s official website bseindia.com, there will be no action in the equity segment, equity derivatives segment and SLB segment today. Trading in currency derivative segments will also remain suspended in the Indian stock market today for the celebration of Maharashtra Day.

In the commodity derivatives segment and the electronic gold receipts (EGR) segment, trading will remain suspended in the morning session, i.e. from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., but will resume in the evening session at 5 p.m. This means that there will be no action on MCX (Multi Commodity Exchange) and NCDEX (National Commodity Exchange) in the morning from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Stock market holidays in May 2023

According to the list of trading holidays falling in May, there will be only one trading holiday falling in May and today is the day when there will be no action at NSE and BSE. After that, the next stock market holiday will fall on June 28, 2023 for Bakri Id celebration.

After Bakri Id, there will be no stock market holiday in the month of July this year as the next stock market holiday after Bakri Id will fall on August 15, 2023 for the Independence Day celebration.

See the full list of stock market holidays in May 2023:

Photo: Courtesy of ESB website

Show full picture

Photo: Courtesy of ESB website

Stock market synchronization

On normal days, the Indian stock market opens at 9:15 a.m. and trading activity at NSE and BSE continues until 3:30 p.m. The pre-opening session starts in the morning at 9:00 a.m. and ends after 15 minutes at 9:15 a.m.

In the commodities segment, trading on the MCX and NCDEX begins at 9:00 am. Trading in the commodities segment takes place in two morning and evening sessions. Morning sessions in the commodities market start at 9:00 a.m. and end in the evening at 5:00 p.m., while evening sessions start at 5:00 p.m. and end at 11:00 p.m. or 11:30 p.m., depending on the guideline issued by the market. body.

After showing a gradual bullish move at the beginning of the week, the Indian stock market seems to have taken a strong bullish momentum in the last two sessions of the previous week. NSE Nifty closed 149 points higher at 18,065 while BSE Sensex jumped 463 points and closed at 61,112 levels. The Bank Nifty index gained 233 points and closed at 43,233 points. Across the market, the small cap index jumped 0.91% while the mid cap index soared 1.32% on Friday last week.

