Business
Stock Market Holidays 2023 India: Is stock market closed today due to Maharashtra Day? See the full list of NSE, BSE, MCX holidays
Stock Market Holidays 2023 India: Indian stock exchanges will remain closed today due to Maharashtra Day
Photo: PTI
Stock market holidays 2023 India: BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange) will remain closed today i.e. 1st May 2023 (Monday) due to Maharashtra Day.
The shortened holiday week will see the start of trading from Tuesday (May 2) this week and will only see four trading sessions until May 5.
There will be no trading on the Indian Exchanges throughout today’s session as per the BSE 2023 holiday schedule listing.
BSE, NSE Holiday today because of Maharashtra day
According to the BSE, the equity segment, derivatives segment and SLB segment will remain closed today to observe Maharashtra Day.
What is Maharashtra Day?
May Day has special significance in Maharashtra. It was on this day in 1960 that the state came into being after being split from the state of Bombay. The remaining part of Bombay State is now known as Gujarat.
Multi-Commodity Exchange (
MCX) public holiday today because of
Maharashtrian Day
The commodity derivatives market session will remain closed today in the morning, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The trading session will resume today evening at 5:00 p.m. until 11:30 p.m./11:55 p.m., according to the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) website.
India Stock Exchange Public Holidays List 2023
|1
|republic day
|January 26, 2023
|THURSDAY
|Farm
|Farm
|2
|holi
|March 07, 2023
|Tuesday
|Farm
|Open
|3
|Rama Navami
|March 30, 2023
|THURSDAY
|Farm
|Open
|4
|Mahavir Jayanti
|April 04, 2023
|Tuesday
|Farm
|Open
|5
|Good Friday
|April 07, 2023
|Friday
|Farm
|Farm
|6
|Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti
|April 14, 2023
|Friday
|Farm
|Open
|7
|Maharashtrian Day
|May 01, 2023
|Monday
|Farm
|Open
|8
|Bakri ID
|June 28, 2023
|Wednesday
|Farm
|Open
|9
|Independence Day
|August 15, 2023
|Tuesday
|Farm
|Farm
|ten
|Ganesh Chaturti
|September 19, 2023
|Tuesday
|Farm
|Open
|11
|Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
|October 02, 2023
|Monday
|Farm
|Farm
|12
|Dussehra
|October 24, 2023
|Tuesday
|Farm
|Open
|13
|Diwali Balipratipada
|November 14, 2023
|Tuesday
|Farm
|Open
|14
|Gurunanak Jayanti
|November 27, 2023
|Monday
|Farm
|Open
|15
|Christmas
|December 25, 2023
|Monday
|Farm
NSE, ESB timetables
The Indian stock market opens at 9.15 a.m. on normal days and trading on the NSE and BSE lasts until 3.30 p.m. The pre-opening session starts in the morning at 9.00 a.m. and ends at 9.15 a.m. after 15 minutes.
MCX Schedules
Trading in the commodities category begins at 9:00 a.m. on the MCX and NCDEX. Morning and evening trading hours are used for the commodities market. Morning sessions of commodity markets begin at 9:00 a.m. and end at 5:00 p.m., while evening sessions begin at 5:00 p.m. and end at 11:00 p.m. or 11:30 p.m., depending on the stated guidelines. by market authorities.
|
