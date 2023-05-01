Stock Market Holidays 2023 India: Is stock market closed today due to Maharashtra Day? See the full list of NSE, BSE, MCX holidays





Stock Market Holidays 2023 India: Indian stock exchanges will remain closed today due to Maharashtra Day Photo: PTI Stock market holidays 2023 India: BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange) will remain closed today i.e. 1st May 2023 (Monday) due to Maharashtra Day. The shortened holiday week will see the start of trading from Tuesday (May 2) this week and will only see four trading sessions until May 5. There will be no trading on the Indian Exchanges throughout today’s session as per the BSE 2023 holiday schedule listing. BSE, NSE Holiday today because of Maharashtra day According to the BSE, the equity segment, derivatives segment and SLB segment will remain closed today to observe Maharashtra Day. It will only be a public holiday for Indian stock markets this month, apart from the usual Saturday and Sunday. The BSE Sensex and the National Stock Exchange remained closed for a total of 13 days in the month of April 2023, including bank holiday weekends. What is Maharashtra Day? May Day has special significance in Maharashtra. It was on this day in 1960 that the state came into being after being split from the state of Bombay. The remaining part of Bombay State is now known as Gujarat. Multi-Commodity Exchange ( MCX ) public holiday today because of Maharashtrian Day The commodity derivatives market session will remain closed today in the morning, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The trading session will resume today evening at 5:00 p.m. until 11:30 p.m./11:55 p.m., according to the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) website. India Stock Exchange Public Holidays List 2023 1 republic day January 26, 2023 THURSDAY Farm Farm 2 holi March 07, 2023 Tuesday Farm Open 3 Rama Navami March 30, 2023 THURSDAY Farm Open 4 Mahavir Jayanti April 04, 2023 Tuesday Farm Open 5 Good Friday April 07, 2023 Friday Farm Farm 6 Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti April 14, 2023 Friday Farm Open 7 Maharashtrian Day May 01, 2023 Monday Farm Open 8 Bakri ID June 28, 2023 Wednesday Farm Open 9 Independence Day August 15, 2023 Tuesday Farm Farm ten Ganesh Chaturti September 19, 2023 Tuesday Farm Open 11 Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti October 02, 2023 Monday Farm Farm 12 Dussehra October 24, 2023 Tuesday Farm Open 13 Diwali Balipratipada November 14, 2023 Tuesday Farm Open 14 Gurunanak Jayanti November 27, 2023 Monday Farm Open 15 Christmas December 25, 2023 Monday Farm Farm NSE, ESB timetables The Indian stock market opens at 9.15 a.m. on normal days and trading on the NSE and BSE lasts until 3.30 p.m. The pre-opening session starts in the morning at 9.00 a.m. and ends at 9.15 a.m. after 15 minutes. MCX Schedules Trading in the commodities category begins at 9:00 a.m. on the MCX and NCDEX. Morning and evening trading hours are used for the commodities market. Morning sessions of commodity markets begin at 9:00 a.m. and end at 5:00 p.m., while evening sessions begin at 5:00 p.m. and end at 11:00 p.m. or 11:30 p.m., depending on the stated guidelines. by market authorities.

