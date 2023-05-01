Here’s what history says is in store for inventory in May





May is not April for stock markets. After surviving the banking sector scare in March, stocks posted gains in April and matched the historical trend seen over half a century or more. On the other hand, May hasn’t always been so safe, according to CNBC Pro’s analysis of S&P 500 Index data on FactSet dating back to 1928. On average, stocks rose in May 56 out of 95, or about 60% of the time. The market jumps 3.2% on average when it goes up. Losses are more severe at 4.7% when there are negative returns in May. But the situation for May is usually slightly worse if the markets posted negative returns the year before and then rebounded in the first quarter of the following year. In such a scenario, stocks tend to rise 57% of the time and return 2.7% on average when they rise. Conversely, the bearish scenario is grim, with an average loss of 6.25% when the market falls. However, past performance does not necessarily predict future results. The chart below shows the monthly performance of the S&P 500 over the past 20 years. For the second quarter as a whole, the direction of the S&P 500 was less clear . Yet, on an annual basis, investors can take comfort in knowing that stock markets generally offer positive returns after negative annual performance. Global Equities The MSCI World Index, which includes more than 1,500 large- and mid-cap stocks in 23 developed countries, historically underperformed its large US counterpart in May. The index has risen 55% of the time in the month since 1970, the earliest year for which market data exists. However, the index has been less volatile than the S&P 500. When it recovers in May, stocks are up 2.3%. On average, the market pulls back 2.9% when they fall. After a year of negative returns bouncing off a positive first quarter, stocks in the MSCI World Index performed significantly worse rising just 37.5% of the time in May by an average of 1.9%. However, when there was a selloff in May after a positive first quarter, the index fell 3.76% on average. MSCI World’s lower volatility statistic was also seen earlier in its second quarter and full year performance.

