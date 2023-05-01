Stock market closed today: BSE, NSE closed May 1 for Maharashtra Day, check all market holidays in 2023





ESB and ESN are closed today due to Maharashtra Day. This day is celebrated to mark the formation of the state of Maharashtra in 1960 on this day. Apart from stock markets, some banks will be closed while the country’s premier commodity exchange, the MCX, will remain closed for the first trading session and reopen for the evening session at 5 p.m. The equity segment, the SLB segment, the equity derivatives segment, the interest rate derivatives segment and the foreign exchange derivatives segment will also be closed for trading. During the month of April 2023, the ESB website had announced that the Stock Exchange would observe three additional closing days apart from weekends. On April 4, trading was suspended in respect to Mahavir Jayanti; on April 7, the markets were closed for Good Friday, and April 14, for Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti. The next holiday for the stock markets will be June 28, for Bakri Eid. Here is an overview of the other holidays on which the stock markets will be closed in 2023 Date Vacation Day 1st May Maharashtrian Day Monday June 28 Bakri Eid Wednesday August 15th Independence Day Tuesday September 19 Ganesh Chaturti Tuesday October 2 Gandhi Jayanti Monday October 24 Dussehra Tuesday November 14 diwali Tuesday November 27 Gurunanak Jayanti Monday December 25th Christmas Monday Stock market holidays in 2023 On Friday, the NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex benchmarks ended Friday’s session in green territory. The NSE Nifty 50 jumped 0.84% ​​to 18,065 and BSE Sensex soared 463 points to settle at 61,112. “Domestic stocks have continuously strengthened over the past five days, supported by earnings healthy in the fourth quarter, VIX falling and FII turning positive Nifty showed resilience despite global headwinds gaining more than 4% in April – best in 5 months and managed to close above the crucial 18000 mark. We expect this momentum to continue and Nifty heading towards 18200 zones. Next week would be crucial as Fed and ECB policy meetings are scheduled. of this, PMI data from the United States, China and India would also be closely watched.On the home front, markets will remain closed on Monday.Investors would continue to watch the fourth quarter results as well as global indices. and monthly auto sales data,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

