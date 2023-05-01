Business
Stock market closed today: BSE, NSE closed May 1 for Maharashtra Day, check all market holidays in 2023
ESB and ESN are closed today due to Maharashtra Day. This day is celebrated to mark the formation of the state of Maharashtra in 1960 on this day. Apart from stock markets, some banks will be closed while the country’s premier commodity exchange, the MCX, will remain closed for the first trading session and reopen for the evening session at 5 p.m. The equity segment, the SLB segment, the equity derivatives segment, the interest rate derivatives segment and the foreign exchange derivatives segment will also be closed for trading.
During the month of April 2023, the ESB website had announced that the Stock Exchange would observe three additional closing days apart from weekends. On April 4, trading was suspended in respect to Mahavir Jayanti; on April 7, the markets were closed for Good Friday, and April 14, for Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti. The next holiday for the stock markets will be June 28, for Bakri Eid.
Here is an overview of the other holidays on which the stock markets will be closed in 2023
|Date
|Vacation
|Day
|1st May
|Maharashtrian Day
|Monday
|June 28
|Bakri Eid
|Wednesday
|August 15th
|Independence Day
|Tuesday
|September 19
|Ganesh Chaturti
|Tuesday
|October 2
|Gandhi Jayanti
|Monday
|October 24
|Dussehra
|Tuesday
|November 14
|diwali
|Tuesday
|November 27
|Gurunanak Jayanti
|Monday
|December 25th
|Christmas
|Monday
On Friday, the NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex benchmarks ended Friday’s session in green territory. The NSE Nifty 50 jumped 0.84% to 18,065 and BSE Sensex soared 463 points to settle at 61,112. “Domestic stocks have continuously strengthened over the past five days, supported by earnings healthy in the fourth quarter, VIX falling and FII turning positive Nifty showed resilience despite global headwinds gaining more than 4% in April – best in 5 months and managed to close above the crucial 18000 mark. We expect this momentum to continue and Nifty heading towards 18200 zones. Next week would be crucial as Fed and ECB policy meetings are scheduled. of this, PMI data from the United States, China and India would also be closely watched.On the home front, markets will remain closed on Monday.Investors would continue to watch the fourth quarter results as well as global indices. and monthly auto sales data,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.financialexpress.com/market/stock-market-holiday-on-1-may-bse-nse-shut-for-maharashtra-day-check-dates-markets-will-be-closed-in-2023/3069570/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Stock market closed today: BSE, NSE closed May 1 for Maharashtra Day, check all market holidays in 2023
- Sudan’s capital Khartoum faces airstrikes and fighting as truce collapses – BBC News
- Massive security breach during Narendra Modi rally in Mysuru, phone thrown at Indian Prime Minister’s convoy. Show
- Actor Michael Doherty directs an uplifting play for school children
- Average t-shirt dresses? No, these elevated picks look high-end, but they’re on sale
- Bernie Sanders: If Biden does this, he’ll ‘win in a territory’
- Willie Nelson exudes love at 90th anniversary concert | Entertainment
- Sick in Game 6 – Minnesota Hockey Magazine
- Here’s what history says is in store for inventory in May
- Donald Trump mocks Ron DeSantis ‘exploratory committee’ reports
- Olympic rower James Cracknell, 50, enters race to become Conservative candidate for Henley
- It Took A Gamer 8 Years To Beat Fallout 4 And That’s Why