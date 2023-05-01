London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) “Buy” rating reaffirmed at Barclays





London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get a rating)The stock has been reassigned a “buy” rating by equity researchers of Barclays in a report released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a target price of 100 ($124.89) on the stock. BarclaysThe stock’s price target would point to a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s previous close. Other research analysts have also recently published reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut its price target on the London Stock Exchange Group from 105 ($131.14) to 102 ($127.39) and set an “outperform” rating for the stock in a report from the Wednesday, February 1. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a target price of 9,550 GBX ($119.27) on London Stock Exchange Group shares in a Thursday, April 13 report. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on London Stock Exchange Group shares in a Wednesday, March 22 report. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its price target on the London Stock Exchange Group from 103 ($128.64) to 9,900 GBX ($123.64) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report from Thursday, April 20. One equity research analyst gave the stock a hold rating and seven gave the company a buy rating. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 9,558.33 GBX ($119.37). London Stock Exchange group share performance LSEG traded 236 GBX ($2.95) on Friday, reaching 8,320 GBX ($103.91). 1,600,730 shares of the stock were traded, compared to its average volume of 968,021. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52-week low of 6,710 GBX ($83.80) and a 52-week high of 8,612 GBX ($107.56). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt ratio of 31.68. The company has a market capitalization of 41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5,900.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty-day moving average price of 7,711.13 GBX and a two-hundred-day moving average price of 7,616.73 GBX. Insider activity In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider Martin Brand bought 14,313 London Stock Exchange Group shares in a trade that took place on Monday April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 7,885 GBX ($98.48) per share, with a total value of 1,128,580.05 ($1,409,491.76). In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider Martin Brand bought 14,313 London Stock Exchange Group shares in a trade that took place on Monday April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 7,885 GBX ($98.48) per share, with a total value of 1,128,580.05 ($1,409,491.76). Additionally, insider David Schwimmer sold 4,539 shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a trade on Monday, March 6. The stock was sold at an average price of 7,505 GBX ($93.73), for a total transaction of $340,651.95 ($425,442.68). During the last quarter, insiders bought 79,938 shares of the company worth $632,953,627 and sold 55,218 shares worth $433,755,290. 21.70% of the shares are currently held by insiders of the company. About the London Stock Exchange Group (Get a rating) London Stock Exchange Group plc is engaged in market infrastructure activities primarily in the UK, US, other European countries, Asia and internationally. The Company operates through three segments: Data and Analytics, Capital Markets and Back Office. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange trading and foreign exchange markets, including the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall and Tradeweb. Learn more This instant news alert was powered by MarketBeat’s narrative science technology and financial data to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reports. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat’s editorial team prior to publication. Please send questions or comments about this story to [email protected] Before you consider the London Stock Exchange Group, you’ll want to hear this. MarketBeat tracks daily the highest rated and most successful research analysts on Wall Street and the stocks they recommend to their clients. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the market hits…and London Stock Exchange Group didn’t make the list. While the London Stock Exchange Group currently has a “moderate buy” rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys. See the five actions here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marketbeat.com/instant-alerts/lon-lseg-a-buy-or-sell-right-now-2023-04-28/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos