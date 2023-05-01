Mobilizing innovative funds for development





The Minister of Finance of India spoke about the launch of the Social Stock Exchange (SSE) in her budget speech in 2019, the announcement has paved an innovative way to mobilize various innovative global funds for social development. The idea of ​​the SSE involves social capital as an underlying asset, with significant positive results and impact affecting the Sustainable Development Goals suggested by the UN. Committees have been formed to assess the feasibility and provisional institutional framework for the establishment and proper functioning of the ESS (only if deemed feasible). The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has released a consultation paper in 2020 to solicit comments on the SSE regulatory framework to be launched in India. Since then, various steps have been taken to make the SSE a reality. SSE is expected to be a SEBI-regulated online platform to connect eligible social development projects with innovative and traditional funding sources. This system requires a high level of transparency, due diligence, standard operating procedures and the use of globally accepted development indicators at the institutional level for social development institutions wishing to register on the SSE. The exchange can also be seen as a promising channel by funding agencies, multilateral donors, impact investors and philanthropists to select high-impact projects or organizations. When it comes to the operational side of the SSE, it is important to understand that it paves the way for transparency in social impact reporting, due diligence, social auditing and quantification of returns related to the social and environmental development. SSE should also improve the overall effectiveness of the systematic framework, in which civil society organizations, implementing agencies, knowledge institutions and other stakeholders are expected to play an important role. The need for sustainable finance in India is also increasing, few reports have shown that by 2025 the State Bank of India has committed to raising $10 billion in green bonds. All this is well aligned with the idea of ​​innovation in the financing of social and environmental development projects. SSE can play an important role in selecting projects that produce the right kind of impact. It is also important to note that SSE provides this platform free of charge to donors, investors, and project implementers, making it viable options for non-profit and for-profit institutions to register and s register on the stock exchange. It is important to note that few agencies like ICSI have come up with social auditing standards for the benefit of users and social auditors. Well, time will tell how far we can go, but I think the start is good and the intention is great. Facebook

