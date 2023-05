Tokyo wins, most Asian markets closed

Stocks rose in Tokyo and Sydney on Monday as most Asian markets were closed for the May Day holiday.

The traditional Labor Day holiday around the world likely limited initial market reactions to a delay in an expected decision by U.S. regulators on what to do with the troubled First Republic Bank.

San Francisco-based First Republic has struggled since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in early March, amid fears among investors and depositors that the bank may no longer survive as an independent entity . First Republic was seen as the next bank most likely to collapse due to its high volume of uninsured deposits and exposure to low interest rates. Regulators were believed to be looking to sell all or part of the bank before markets reopen on Monday. The bank’s stock closed at $3.51 on Friday, a fraction of the roughly $170 per share it traded a year ago. “A quiet open Monday shaded by a holiday feel with an undertone of not-news-good-news on the First Republic Front,” Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary. In Asian trading on Monday, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 added 0.7% to 29,056.25 and the S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney advanced 0.6% to 7,352.20. Other markets in the region have been closed. On Friday, the S&P 500 gained 0.8% to 4,169.48. Despite some big swings this week, he still picked up a second straight month of wins. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.8% to 34,098.16 and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.7% to 12,226.58. Exxon Mobil was among the market’s biggest pushers after rising 1.3%. It posted higher profits and revenue for the last quarter than expected. Intel gained 4% after announcing a smaller-than-expected loss and stronger revenue for the last quarter. Mondelez International, the grocery giant behind Oreo and Ritz, rose 3.9% after beating Wall Street estimates. It also raised its full-year revenue and profit forecasts. They helped offset a 4% decline for Amazon, which weighed heavily on the market despite higher-than-expected earnings and revenue for the last quarter. Analysts pointed to a slowdown in revenue growth from its AWS cloud computing business. The economy is slowing under the weight of higher interest rates intended to control inflation. Even though most companies so far this season have exceeded expectations, expectations have been set low given predictions that the economy could tip into recession. Based on recent economic reports, traders are betting that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates again at a meeting next week and possibly again in June. A report on Friday said the inflation measure the Fed prefers to use is close to expectations for March, but well above target. In addition, wages rose more in the first three months of the year than economists had expected, which could keep inflation more entrenched. The Fed raised its overnight rate to its highest level since 2007, up from a record low, after a series of hikes since the start of last year. Together, they have already slowed economic growth to an estimated annual rate of 1.1% earlier this year. They also caused cracks in the banking system. The Federal Reserve released a report on Friday blaming the failure of Silicon Valley Bank on a combination of poor banking management, weakened regulations and lax government oversight. In other trading on Monday, the benchmark U.S. crude fell 63 cents to $76.15 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained $2.02 on Friday. Brent crude, the pricing standard for international trade, fell 61 cents to $79.72 a barrel. The US dollar fell from 136.24 yen to 136.75 Japanese yen. The Euro weakened to $1.1006 from $1.0023.

