The Future of Clean Energy Storage: ShortwaveExBulletin







. MF3d

MF3d Very often, the climate conversation focuses on energy production and renewable energies, such as solar, wind and hydroelectric power. We focus on producing green energy, but what would it take to store that energy in a green way as well? The two guests of our show today Bill David And Serena Cussen challenged us to think about the future of clean energy storage. They spoke to NPR Short wave co-host Emily Kwong in Washington DC at the 2023 Annual Meeting of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS). Youtube

Bill David is an STFC Principal Investigator at the Rutherford Appleton Laboratory and Professor of Energetic Materials at the University of Oxford, working closely on long-term energy storage solutions. Last year, Bill co-founded a company called Solar systems which seeks to convert combustion engines to run on ammonia. Serena Cussen is a next generation drum innovator. She is a Professor and Chair in Functional Nanomaterials at the University of Sheffield, focusing on short-term energy storage solutions. Among others, his research group investigates functional materials for cathodes in lithium-ion batteries. Youtube

“How can we ensure that we store this energy so that when the wind blows, the sun does not shine, that we have access to the energy we need to carry out our daily tasks?” Serena asked the audience. To make the battery industry truly green, Serena and Bill believe innovation must prioritize ethical supply chains. Many of today’s lithium-ion batteries rely on cobalt, which is mined through cheap labor practices under hazardous conditions. In the future, Bill pointed out, solar and wind power will likely be produced in tropical regions of Africa, Australia and South America, places that are no strangers to mining and energy. . “We have to make sure that Africans have a fair chance of closing the deal,” Bill said. “Every discovery I make is co-created with the audience,” says Serena. “If we think about what a fair and equitable future looks like and what a just transition to net zero looks like, it must benefit all members of our society.” Interested in green energy storage, extra inches and genetic ancestry? Keep checking your stream for more Short Wave episodes recorded live on the AAAS Sci-Mic Stage. ICYMI, here are the episodes already aired: Listen to Short Wave on Spotify, Apple podcast And Google Podcasts. We love to hear from you! Join the show by email [email protected]. This episode was produced by Berly McCoy, edited by Rebecca Ramirez and verified by Emily Kwong. Special thanks to Alex Drewenskus and Carleigh Strange for their audio engineering, and to Lisa McAvoy, Maia Johnston and the AAAS staff for their support.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/04/21/1171292778/renewable-energy-is-here-but-how-do-we-store-it-for-the-future The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos