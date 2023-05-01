Failed bank First Republic is acquired by JPMorgan ChaseExBulletin

Business
JPMorgan Chase, one of the largest banks in the United States, is buying the deposits of troubled First Republic Bank, a “substantial amount of their assets and some liabilities,” JPMorgan Chase said in a press release Monday.
The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation announced early Monday that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp has taken ownership of First Republic.
This is the third time the US government has taken control of a US lender this year.
First Republic is the third and largest US bank to fail this year. In March, the federal government regulators stepped in to protect customers of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. Citing a potential risk to the wider financial system, youThey took unprecedented steps to insure all deposits with both banks, even deposits that exceeded the FDIC’s $250,000 insurance threshold.
The government protected the bank customers, but it did not bail out the shareholders who were wiped out.
After Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank went into receivership, the FDIC solicited offers to buy the two lenders. A subsidiary of New York Community Bank bought most of Signature Bank, and First Citizens Bank acquired Silicon Valley Bank.
More bank runs did not happen, but the First Republic was the exception
The twin failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank threatened to trigger more bank runs. But that hasn’t happened, according to recent earnings reports from other lenders. Overall, deposits have stabilized.
“That scare, that mass exodus that people were worried about just didn’t happen,” says Jared Shaw, banking analyst at Wells Fargo Securities, who notes that lenders have been proactive.
“One of the things the banks have done a great job with is reaching out to their customers, explaining their balance sheets and explaining where their cash is coming from.”
This seemed to calm nervous customers and investors. But the First Republic was the exception.
“This pressure on deposits was worse than expected,” says Shaw.
First Republic shares fell last week
The First Republic’s death spiral began in earnest last Monday, when it announced that it had lost $100 billion in deposits in the first three months of the year. Trading in the bank’s shares has become so volatile that the New York Stock Exchange halted trading dozens of times in the past week.
Shares closed at $3.51 on Friday, down more than 97% year-to-date.
The San Francisco-based bank, which was founded in 1985, primarily catered to wealthy customers, offering home loans and business loans.
The First Republic first came under scrutiny after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. Yet 11 of the nation’s biggest banks, led by JP Morgan Chase, threw First Republic a lifeline when they deposited $30 billion there.
These measures did not ultimately convince Wall Street and customers continued to withdraw their deposits from the bank.
The First Republic ran out of options
The First Republic attempted to sell out but found few takers, leaving a government-led bailout as the only option available.
The FDIC’s actions come as regulators themselves have come under scrutiny over whether they could have done more to prevent the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.
On Friday, the Federal Reserve and the FDIC released reports on what led to the collapse of these two lenders. They blamed management while admitting they could have done more to monitor the banks.
The FDIC is due to release another report on Monday, including proposed changes to deposit insurance.
