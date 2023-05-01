First Republic: JPMorgan Chase to buy most First Republic assets after bank fails



New York/London

CNN

—



JPMorgan Chase is buying most of First Republic Bank’s assets after the nation’s second-largest bank failure, in a deal announced early Monday that protects First Republics’ customer deposits.

JPMorgan Chase said it acquired the vast majority of assets and assumed deposits, insured and uninsured, for the First Republic from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the independent government agency that insures deposits for bank customers.

By completing this transaction, JPMorgan Chase is supporting the U.S. financial system with its significant strength and execution capabilities, the bank said in a statement.

The FDIC took control of the beleaguered First Republic, then immediately announced the sale. Failure will cost the FDIC about $13 billion. This money will be paid by the nations’ banks, which pay premiums to support the agency.

A sale price was not disclosed in a statement from the FDIC, which held an auction between several banks to see which would end up with the assets of the First Republics.

Those offers were submitted late Sunday afternoon, a source told CNN. Then come hours of waiting to find out which offer has been accepted.

The move represents the latest effort by federal regulators to bolster consumer confidence in the US banking system, which has suffered three major bank failures in the past seven weeks. Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank were both taken over by the FDIC last month following runs on those banks by their customers.

The collapse of those banks has sparked weeks of speculation about the health of U.S. regional banks, especially those with a largely uninsured deposit base.

First Republic deposits will continue to be FDIC insured, and customers do not need to change their banking relationship to maintain deposit insurance coverage up to applicable limits, the agency said in its statement. Monday.

As part of the transaction, First Republic Banks’ 84 offices in eight states will reopen as branches of JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association today during regular business hours, he noted.

First Republic, which began operations in 1985 with a single branch in San Francisco, is known for its wealthy clients from coastal states. It had assets of $229.1 billion as of April 13. At the end of last year, it was the 14th largest bank in the country, according to a Federal Reserve ranking. JPMorgan Chase is the largest bank in the United States with total global assets of nearly $4 trillion as of March 31.

First Republic has branches in high-income communities such as Beverly Hills, Brentwood, Santa Monica and Napa Valley, California; in addition to San Francisco, Los Angeles and Silicon Valley. Outside of California, branches are in other high-income communities such as Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; Bellevue, Wash.; and Jackson, Wyoming. It had about 7,200 employees at the end of last year.

The bank’s bankruptcy comes after its stock has fallen more than 97% since problems at Silicon Valley Bank emerged in mid-March, worrying investors about the state of the banking sector. Attempts by some major banks to provide a $30 billion lifeline proved insufficient to turn the tide at First Republic.

Its latest woes began early last week when the bank released financial results revealing that it had lost more than half of its deposits in the first quarter, not including the cash injection it received other banks.

FDIC rules mean that all customers with $250,000 or less in the First Republic will have those funds insured by the agency. First Republic announced last week that its uninsured deposits totaled $19.8 billion, not including $30 billion in uninsured deposits received from other banks as part of the attempt to keep the bank at bay. flow.

Many of the bank customers who withdrew money in the past month were likely over that $250,000 threshold. Uninsured deposits at the bank fell by $100 billion in the first quarter, a period in which total net deposits fell by $102 billion, not including the injection of $30 billion from deposits from other banks.

Uninsured deposits represented 68% of its total deposits as of December 31, but only represented 27% of its non-bank deposits as of March 31.

In its latest earnings statement, the bank said insured deposits fell slightly in the quarter and were flat from the end of last month through April 21.

The banks agreed to keep the First Republic afloat, in the hopes that it would instill confidence in the nation’s battered banking system. Banks and federal regulators wanted to reduce the possibility that customers of other banks would start withdrawing their money.

But while the cash saw First Republic through several weeks relatively unscathed, its quarterly financial report on Monday, which showed massive drawdowns at the end of March, sparked fresh concerns about its long-term viability. term.

Banks never have the total amount of cash available to cover all deposits. Instead, they take deposits and use the money to make loans or investments, like buying US Treasury bonds.

When customers lose faith in a bank and rush to withdraw their money all at once, in what is known as a bank run, it can cause even an otherwise profitable bank to fail.

First Republic’s latest earnings report showed it was still profitable in the first quarter: its net profit was $269 million, down 33% from a year earlier. But it was news of the loss of deposits that worried investors and, ultimately, regulators.

While those with more than $250,000 in their accounts were likely wealthy individuals, most were likely businesses that often need that much money just to cover day-to-day operating costs.

A company with 100 employees can easily need over $250,000 just to cover a bi-weekly payroll. First Republics’ annual report says 63% of its total deposits came from business customers, with the rest from individuals.

Prior to the collapse of SVB, US bank failures were rare.

There were no bankruptcies in 2021 or 2022. The three bankruptcies since March 10 correspond to the total number of bank failures in the previous 36 months, from March 2020 to February 2023.

Each of the recent bankruptcies involved banks with assets of over $100 billion. The last time there was a bank failure with $1 billion in assets was in May 2017, when Guaranty Bank in Milwaukee failed.

And the last time a $100 billion bank failed was Washington Mutual in September 2008, which had $307 billion in assets, which is still the record for a US bank failure.

CNN’s Matt Egan contributed to this report