Stock Market News Today: Futures mixed on new banking fears





U.S. futures traded in a mixed trend Monday morning after renewed fears of a banking crisis weighed on Wall Street. Futures contracts on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) and the S&P 500 (SPX) fell 0.12% and 0.05%, respectively, while those of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) were slightly higher by 0.02% at 4:30 a.m. EST, May 1. Over the weekend, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) has assessed offers to acquire troubled lender First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) from some of the largest US banks, including JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), PNC Financial (New York Stock Exchange: PNC) and Citizens Financial (NYSE: CFG). JPMorgan emerged victorious in the race and would have acquired all of FRC’s substantial deposits and assets on Monday morning before the market opened. JPM stock gains in premarket trading after the news. The week will be filled with fear and excitement as traders change their minds between corporate earnings releases and the Fed’s next rate hike decision. The Federal Reserve will hold its 2-day monetary policy meeting on May 2-3. The interest rate decision will be released on Wednesday, May 3. Meanwhile, a slew of corporate profits will flood the markets. Today’s reports are Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH), Sofi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) and MGM Resorts (NYSE: MGM). Other notable earnings for the week include iPhone maker Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), vaccine makers Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Modern (NASDAQ:ARNM), ride-sharing service providers Uber (NYSE: UBER) and Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT), automaker Ford (NYSE:F), chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), coffee giant Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX), Coinbase Global cryptocurrency exchange (NASDAQ: CURRENCY) and the AMC Entertainment Meme Stock (New York Stock Exchange: AMC). Elsewhere, European indices remain closed to trading today. Asia-Pacific markets generally end higher Most Asia-Pacific indices, including China, Hong Kong and India, were closed to trading today due to Labor Day. Meanwhile, the Japanese Nikkei and Topix indices ended the day up 0.92% and 1.00%, respectively. Japan’s Purchasing Managers’ Index contracted at the slowest pace in six months, pushing markets higher. Interested in more economic information? Tune in to our LIVE webinar. Disclosure

