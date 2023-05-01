Calm after the bankruptcy of the 3rd bank





Early trading on Wall Street is relatively subdued on Monday following the third bankruptcy of a US bank in less than two months.

Futures for the S&P 500 and Dow industrials hovered between small gains and losses, essentially unchanged before the opening bell.

There are public holidays around the world on Monday, which limits some transactions, but initial reactions to the seizure of troubled First Republic Bank, which was sold to JPMorgan Chase Bank on Monday, appear orderly. San Francisco-based First Republic, once highly respected due to its wealthy client base, has come under significant pressure from soaring interest rates. He has invested in generally safe long-term bonds that can lose value when rates rise if sold before maturity. Many wealthy bank customers withdrew their money from the First Republic after the collapse of Silicon Valley and Signature Banks, creating a modern banking race. First Republic becomes the second-largest bank failure in US history, behind only Washington Mutual, which collapsed at the height of the 2008 financial crisis and was also acquired by JPMorgan. First Republics stock closed at $3.51 on Friday, a fraction of the roughly $170 per share it traded a year ago. On Monday, it fell another 45% to $1.90 per share in premarket trading before the shares were halted. Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. gained nearly 4% to $143.44 per share. In Asian trading on Monday, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 added 0.9% to 29,123.18 and the S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney advanced 0.5% to 7,344.20. Other markets in the region were closed, as were European markets. On Friday, the S&P 500 gained 0.8%, earning a second consecutive month of victories. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.8% and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.7% to 12,226.58. Most businesses this season have so far exceeded expectations, though modest given predictions that the economy could tip into recession as it slows under the weight of higher interest rates. high to control inflation. It’s another earnings-heavy week for Wall Street, with Apple, Pfizer, Ford and Starbucks among the companies reporting results in the coming days. Based on recent economic reports, traders are betting that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates again at a meeting next week and possibly again in June. A report on Friday said the inflation measure the Fed prefers to use is close to expectations for March, but well above target. In addition, wages rose more in the first three months of the year than economists had expected, which could keep inflation more entrenched. The Fed raised its overnight rate to its highest level since 2007, up from a record low, after a series of hikes since the start of last year. Together, they have already slowed economic growth to an estimated annual rate of 1.1% earlier this year. They also caused cracks in the banking system. The Federal Reserve released a report on Friday blaming the failure of Silicon Valley Bank on a combination of poor banking management, weakened regulations and lax government oversight. In other trading on Monday, benchmark U.S. crude oil fell $1.69 to $75.09 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained $2.02 on Friday. Brent crude, the pricing standard for international trade, fell $1.58 to $78.75 a barrel. The US dollar fell from 136.24 yen to 136.84 Japanese yen. The euro weakened to $1.1010. Kurtenbach reported from Bangkok; Ott reported from Silver Spring, Maryland.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.beaumontenterprise.com/business/article/stock-market-today-tokyo-gains-most-asian-17999405.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos