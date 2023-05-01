Stock market today: stable markets after the last bank failure





Content of the article NEW YORK (AP) The latest historic failure of the U.S. banking sector is making few waves so far, and stocks are relatively flat in early trading on Wall Street. The S&P 500 was little changed on Monday after regulators seized First Republic Bank and sold most of it in hopes of averting further turmoil in the sector. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 56 points, or 0.2%, while the Nasdaq composite fell 0.2%. The First Republic has been in the spotlight for nearly two months as investors bet it will be next to rock after the March failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. Advertisement 2 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. THIS CONTENT IS FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY Subscribe now to read the latest news in your city and across Canada. Unlimited online access to articles from across Canada with one account.

Receive email updates from your favorite authors. Content of the article THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. The hotspots previous story follows below. Financial Post cover stories Sign up to receive the best daily stories from the Financial Post, a division of Postmedia Network Inc. By clicking the subscribe button, you consent to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of our emails or any newsletter. Postmedia Network Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300 Thanks for recording! A welcome email is on its way. If you don’t see it, please check your spam folder. The next issue of Financial Post Top Stories will soon be in your inbox. We encountered a problem during your registration. Try Again Content of the article NEW YORK (AP) Early trading on Wall Street was relatively subdued on Monday following the third failure of a U.S. bank in less than two months. Futures for the S&P 500 and Dow industrials hovered between small gains and losses, essentially unchanged before the opening bell. There are public holidays around the world on Monday, which limits some transactions, but initial reactions to the seizure of troubled First Republic Bank, which was sold to JPMorgan Chase Bank on Monday, appear orderly. San Francisco-based First Republic, once highly respected due to its wealthy clientele, has come under significant pressure from soaring interest rates. He has invested in generally safe long-term bonds that can lose value when rates rise if sold before maturity. Many wealthy bank customers withdrew their money from the First Republic after the collapse of Silicon Valley and Signature Banks, creating a modern banking race. First Republic becomes the second-largest bank failure in US history, behind only Washington Mutual, which collapsed at the height of the 2008 financial crisis and was also acquired by JPMorgan. Content of the article Advertisement 3 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Content of the article First Republics stock closed at $3.51 on Friday, a fraction of the roughly $170 per share it traded a year ago. On Monday, it fell another 45% to $1.90 per share in premarket trading before the shares were halted. Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. gained nearly 4% to $143.44 per share. In Asian trading on Monday, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 added 0.9% to 29,123.18 and the S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney advanced 0.5% to 7,344.20. Other markets in the region were closed, as were European markets. On Friday, the S&P 500 gained 0.8%, earning a second consecutive month of victories. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.8% and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.7% to 12,226.58. Most businesses this season have so far exceeded expectations, though modest given predictions that the economy could tip into recession as it slows under the weight of higher interest rates. high to control inflation. Advertisement 4 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Content of the article It’s another earnings-heavy week for Wall Street, with Apple, Pfizer, Ford and Starbucks among the companies reporting results in the coming days. Based on recent economic reports, traders are betting that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates again at a meeting next week and possibly again in June. A report on Friday said the inflation measure the Fed prefers to use is close to expectations for March, but well above target. In addition, wages rose more in the first three months of the year than economists had expected, which could keep inflation more entrenched. The Fed raised its overnight rate to its highest level since 2007, up from a record low, after a series of hikes since the start of last year. Together, they have already slowed economic growth to an estimated annual rate of 1.1% earlier this year. Advertisement 5 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Content of the article They also caused cracks in the banking system. The Federal Reserve released a report on Friday blaming the failure of Silicon Valley Bank on a combination of poor banking management, weakened regulations and lax government oversight. In other trading on Monday, benchmark U.S. crude oil fell $1.69 to $75.09 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained $2.02 on Friday. Brent crude, the pricing standard for international trade, fell $1.58 to $78.75 a barrel. The US dollar fell from 136.24 yen to 136.84 Japanese yen. Share this article on your social network Related stories PNC, JPM, Citizens among last bidders at First Republic auction – sources NEW YORK PNC Financial Services Group, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Citizens Financial Group Inc were among banks that submitted final bids for First Republic Bank on Sunday at an auction by US regulators, people familiar with the matter said. . US officials hold urgent bailout talks for First Republic – sources NEW YORK U.S. officials are coordinating urgent talks to save First Republic Bank, as private sector efforts led by the bank's advisers have yet to yield an agreement, according to three sources familiar with the matter. First Republic Bank seized, sold to JPMorgan Chase NEW YORK (AP) Regulators seized troubled First Republic Bank early Monday, making it the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history, and quickly sold all of its deposits and most of its assets to JPMorgan Chase Bank in an attempt to avoid further banking activity. uproar in the United States US Regulators Auction First Republic; deal seen by Sunday -sources US regulators are trying to complete a sale of First Republic Bank over the weekend, with around half a dozen banks bidding, sources said on Saturday, in what will likely be the third major US bank to fail in two month. The Fed admits it failed in its scathing assessment of the Silicon Valley Bank collapse SVB oversight was inadequate and regulatory standards were too low

