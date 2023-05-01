Stock market today: stable markets after the last bank failure

NEW YORK (AP) The latest historic U.S. bank failure is causing little ripple in markets, and stocks are drifting on Monday as Wall Street braces for what it hopes will be the last interest rate hike for a long time. .

The S&P 500 was up 0.1% after regulators seized First Republic Bank and sold most of it in hopes of preventing further unrest in the sector. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 83 points, or 0.2% at 34,181, as of 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time, while the Nasdaq composite was virtually unchanged.

First Republic has been in the spotlight for nearly two months, fearing it is on the verge of tipping over after the March failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. The concern was that runs on small and medium-sized banks could bring down the economy, as the financial sector’s woes did during the 2008 crisis.

But analysts and economists said they saw big differences between then and now, including how the biggest US banks are feeling less pressure this time around. Additionally, several banks that have recently come under scrutiny for weakness said their deposit levels had strengthened since late March.

Analysts said the difference between stock market reactions to them and First Republic Bank, which plunged 75% last week, indicates investors may see it as an isolated event rather than a problem with the system. Deeper.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase, which buys much of the First Republics assets, rose 2.7%. It gets even bigger after the deal.

However, many other questions continue to hang over Wall Street and could shake things up. They understand concerns over corporate earnings and the latest wrangling by US governments over the country’s debt limit.

That’s mostly what the Federal Reserve is going to do with interest rates. At its next meeting, which ends on Wednesday, most traders expect the Fed to hike short-term rates another quarter-percentage point to a range of 5-5.25. %, compared to practically zero at the beginning of last year.

The hope is that this could be the last increase for a while, giving the economy and financial markets more breathing space.

The Fed raised rates sharply in hopes of bringing high inflation under control. But high rates are a notoriously blunt tool that slows the overall economy, increases the risk of recession and hurts investment prices. The economy has already started to slow down and many investors are bracing for a downturn later this year.

If banks limit lending in the wake of recent industry difficulties, even if there are no more bankruptcies, that alone could act as a rate hike.

While the labor market has remained remarkably resilient, other sectors of the economy have recently shown more weakness. Housing and manufacturing industries have been among the hardest hit.

A report released Monday by the Institute for Supply Management said manufacturing activity fell again in April, but not as badly as most economists had expected. Other reports this week will give the latest updates on U.S. service industries and economy-wide hiring.

One lever that has supported Wall Street in recent weeks has been a stream of companies reporting better-than-expected earnings for the first three months of the year.

Over the past week, with just over half of S&P 500 companies, nearly four in five reported higher-than-expected earnings, according to FactSet. The companies in the index are therefore on track to register a decline of 3.7% compared to the previous year.

That would mark a second consecutive quarter of declining earnings, what Wall Street calls an earnings recession. But that wouldn’t be as bad as the 6.7% decline that analysts were forecasting a month ago.

ON Semiconductor rose 5.9% after reporting stronger-than-expected earnings and revenue for the last quarter. Norwegian Cruise Line climbed 5.4% after also beating expectations.

Big tech companies have largely posted better-than-expected earnings, which has helped stabilize the market as their immense size gives them outsized influence on indices. Apple will follow with its own report this week, along with big names such as Pfizer and Ford Motor.

In the bond market, Treasury yields rose as expectations firmed on Wall Street for at least one more rate hike. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.51% from 3.43% Friday night. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans.

The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more in line with expectations for Fed action, fell to 4.12% from 4.02%.

In foreign markets, many stock exchanges were closed on public holidays.

AP Business Writers Elaine Kurtenbach and Matt Ott contributed.