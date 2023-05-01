Stock market today: stable markets after the latest bank failure | national company

NEW YORK (AP) The latest historic failure of the U.S. banking sector is making few waves so far, and stocks are relatively flat in early trading on Wall Street. The S&P 500 was little changed on Monday after regulators seized First Republic Bank and sold most of it in hopes of averting further turmoil in the sector. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 56 points, or 0.2%, while the Nasdaq composite fell 0.2%. The First Republic has been in the spotlight for nearly two months as investors bet it will be next to rock after the March failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

There are public holidays around the world on Monday limiting certain exchanges, but an early reaction to the seizure of First Republic Bank in troublewhich was sold Monday to JPMorgan Chase Bank, looks orderly.

San Francisco-based First Republic, once highly respected due to its wealthy client base, has come under significant pressure from soaring interest rates. He has invested in generally safe long-term bonds that can lose value when rates rise if sold before maturity. Many wealthy bank customers withdrew their money from the First Republic after the collapse of Silicon Valley and Signature Banks, creating a modern banking race. First Republic becomes the second-largest bank failure in US history, behind only Washington Mutual, which collapsed at the height of the 2008 financial crisis and was also acquired by JPMorgan.

First Republics stock closed at $3.51 on Friday, a fraction of the roughly $170 per share it traded a year ago. On Monday, it fell another 45% to $1.90 per share in premarket trading before the shares were halted. Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. gained nearly 4% to $143.44 per share.

In Asian trading on Monday, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 added 0.9% to 29,123.18 and the S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney advanced 0.5% to 7,344.20. Other markets in the region were closed, as were European markets.

On Friday, the S&P 500 gained 0.8%, earning a second consecutive month of victories. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.8% and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.7% to 12,226.58.

Most businesses this season have so far exceeded expectations, though modest given predictions that the economy could tip into recession as it slows under the weight of higher interest rates. high to control inflation.

It’s another earnings-heavy week for Wall Street, with Apple, Pfizer, Ford and Starbucks among the companies reporting results in the coming days.

Based on recent economic reports, traders are betting that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates again at a meeting next week and possibly again in June.

A report released on Friday said the inflation measure the Fed prefers to use is close to expectations for March, but well above target. In addition, wages rose more in the first three months of the year than economists had expected, which could keep inflation more entrenched.

The Fed raised its overnight rate to its highest level since 2007, up from a record low, after a series of hikes since the start of last year. Together, they have already slowed economic growth to an estimated annual rate of 1.1% earlier this year.

They also caused cracks in the banking system.

The Federal Reserve released a report on Friday blaming the failure of Silicon Valley Bank on a combination of poor banking management, weakened regulations and lax government supervision.

In other trading on Monday, benchmark U.S. crude oil fell $1.69 to $75.09 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained $2.02 on Friday.

Brent crude, the pricing standard for international trade, fell $1.58 to $78.75 a barrel.

The US dollar fell from 136.24 yen to 136.84 Japanese yen. The euro weakened to $1.1010.

