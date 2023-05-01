Stock market today: Tokyo wins, most global markets closed





Stocks rose in Tokyo and Sydney on Monday as most global markets were closed for the May Day holiday. The traditional Labor Day holiday around the world limited initial global market reactions to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp announcement. that regulators had seized First Republic Bank in trouble and will sell its assets to JPMorgan Chase Bank. San Francisco-based First Republic was seen as probably the weakest link in an industry strained by soaring interest rates, due to its high volume of uninsured deposits and exposure to low interest rate. It would be the third midsize lender to fail in two months after Silicon Valley Bank collapsed in early March. The bank’s stock closed at $3.51 on Friday, a fraction of the roughly $170 per share it traded a year ago. On Monday, it fell 31.9% to $2.39 per share in pre-hours trading. Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. gained 3% to $142.40 per share. In Asian trading on Monday, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 added 0.9% to 29,123.18 and the S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney advanced 0.5% to 7,344.20. Other markets in the region have been closed. Futures for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrials edged up less than 0.1%. On Friday, the S&P 500 gained 0.8%, earning a second consecutive month of victories. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.8% and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.7% to 12,226.58. Exxon Mobil achieved some of the heaviest lift in the market after rising 1.3%. It posted higher profits and revenue for the last quarter than expected. Most businesses this season have so far exceeded expectations, though modest given predictions that the economy could tip into recession as it slows under the weight of higher interest rates. high to control inflation. Based on recent economic reports, traders are betting that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates again at a meeting next week and possibly again in June. A report released on Friday said the inflation measure the Fed prefers to use is close to expectations for March, but well above target. In addition, wages rose more in the first three months of the year than economists had expected, which could keep inflation more entrenched. The Fed raised its overnight rate to its highest level since 2007, up from a record low, after a series of hikes since the start of last year. Together, they have already slowed economic growth to an estimated annual rate of 1.1% earlier this year. They also caused cracks in the banking system. The Federal Reserve released a report on Friday blaming the failure of Silicon Valley Bank on a combination of poor banking management, weakened regulations and lax government supervision. In other trading on Monday, the benchmark U.S. crude fell 94 cents to $75.84 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained $2.02 on Friday. Brent crude, the pricing standard for international trade, fell 88 cents to $79.45 a barrel. The US dollar fell from 136.24 yen to 136.76 Japanese yen. The Euro weakened to $1.0999 from $1.0023. FOX28 Spokane

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fox28spokane.com/stock-market-today-tokyo-gains-most-world-markets-closed/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

