New program bolsters agricultural production and food security





Roly Russell, MP for Boundary Similkameen – “Many of our local growers were hit hard by last winter’s freezing cold snap, exacerbating chronic challenges from climate change impacts, such as extreme heat. We know that climate change is, and will continue to be, a source of uncertainty for producers. That’s why we’re setting up a multi-sector program to help cover the costs of removing damaged crops, replanting new varieties that will thrive better in our local climates, and understanding what works best for local growing conditions. today and tomorrow. This means new opportunities for producers and businesses, and stronger local economies for generations to come. Harwinder Sandhu, MPP for Vernon-Monashee – “B.C.’s fruit tree industry is symbolic to the Okanagan and our government is committed to stabilizing the sector, while looking for ways to help them increase their competitiveness both at home and abroad. global scale. By providing $1 million to focus primarily on new commercialization opportunities for our iconic apple sector, as well as the increased environmental and economic stability that will come from the perennial crop renewal program, we are preparing farmers and growers of British Columbia for a bright future. This will help farmers across the province, including farmers right here in the Okanagan. Zachary Fleming, President, BC Hazelnut Growers Association – “BC’s hazelnut sector is revitalized through programs like this, which help our growers plant disease-resistant trees and help the industry become more sustainable and resilient. Through the Perennial Crop Renewal Program, we hope to see greater production and more market opportunities for the sector, which will ensure a bright future for BC hazelnuts. David Mutz, Director, BC Agriculture Council (representing coastal horticulture) and berry grower – “The announcement of the Perennial Crop Renewal Program is great news for the BC berry sector. It will see the continuation of raspberry replanting, which has successfully helped reinvigorate the raspberry industry in British Columbia. The new crop disposal stream will also be very important to maintaining the success of BC’s blueberry industry, which is currently facing heavy virus and disease pressure in some fields, putting newer, uninfected fields. Sukhpaul Bal, President, BC Cherry Association – “The BC Cherry Association is very pleased with the announcement of the Perennial Crop Renewal Program. Our producers are adapting to the ever-changing climate, and this investment will give our members the confidence to make the necessary changes on the farm to remain competitive in local and global markets. It is essential that the Renewal Program be open to diverse cultures across BC, as it encourages cultural diversity, which will make BC’s food security more resilient in the future. Ross Wise, Chair, BC Wine Grape Council – “The BC Wine Grape Council is committed to working with BC grape growers and researchers to improve the resilience of vineyards to climate change. The Perennial Crop Renewal Program will help ensure that growers implement best practices for sustainable wine grape production and regenerative agriculture, proven innovations and technologies, and the planting of clean, virus-free material. We are pleased that the Ministry of Agriculture and Food is supporting us with a program that will strengthen our industry for years to come.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2023AF0026-000622 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos