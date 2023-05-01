US could default on debt by June 1, warns Janet Yellen : NPR







. Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned lawmakers on Monday that the federal government could run out of money to pay its bills as early as June 1 unless the debt ceiling is raised soon. Yellen acknowledged that the date is subject to change and could be weeks later than expected, given the difficulty of predicting government cash flow. But based on April tax receipts and current spending levels, she predicted the government could run out of cash in early June. “Given current projections, it is imperative that Congress act as soon as possible to raise or suspend the debt ceiling in a way that provides longer-term certainty that the government will continue to make its payments,” said Yelen. written in a letter to Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. The warning provides a more urgent timeline for what has been a slow-motion political confrontation in Washington. House Republicans are demanding deep spending cuts and other policy changes in exchange for raising the debt ceiling. President Biden insisted he would not negotiate on the full faith and credit of the federal government. On Monday, President Biden invited McCarthy to a meeting at the White House on May 9 with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, DN. Y., as well as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R.-Ky. The government technically hit its debt ceiling in January, but Yellen said then she could use emergency measures to buy time and allow the government to temporarily continue paying the bills. Other forecasters have predicted that these emergency measures will last until midsummer or beyond. But the first two weeks of June have long been seen as biting, ahead of an expected influx of quarterly tax payments on June 15. Yellen urged lawmakers not to take any chances. “We have learned from past debt limit stalemates that waiting until the last minute to suspend or increase the debt limit can seriously damage business and consumer confidence, increase short-term borrowing costs for taxpayers and negatively impact the credit rating of the United States,” she wrote. “If Congress fails to raise the debt ceiling, it would cause serious hardship for American families, harm our position as a global leader, and raise questions about our ability to advance our national security interests,” he said. -she adds.

