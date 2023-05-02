Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO – Some of the most active companies traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,615.10, down 21.44 points): Manulife Financial Corporation. (TSX: MFC). Finance. Up eight cents, or 0.3%, to $26.83 on 11.3 million shares. Toronto Dominion Bank. (TSX: TD). Finance. Down eight cents, or 0.1%, to $81.99 on eight million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Down 65 cents, or 1.53%, to $41.77 on 6.8 million shares. Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Down 14 cents, or 0.1%, to $134.37 on 6.1 million shares. Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 27 cents, or 0.5%, to $53.60 on 6.1 million shares. Bank of Montreal. (TSX: BMO). Finance. Down 42 cents, or 0.34%, to $121.71 on 5.5 million shares. Companies in the news: Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 27 cents, or 0.5%, at $53.60. Enbridge Inc. has signed an agreement to purchase a major underground natural gas storage facility in British Columbia for $400 million. Under the agreement with FortisBC Holdings Inc., Enbridge will acquire the company's interest in FortisBC Midstream Inc., which owns a 93.8% interest in the Aitken Creek gas storage facility and a of 100% in the Aitken Creek North facility Gas storage facility. Cargojet Inc. (TSX:CJT). Industrialists. Up $3.93, or 3.86%, to $105.83. Airfreight company Cargojet Inc. reported a profit of $30.5 million in the first quarter, as revenue fell slightly at the start of the year. Cargojet chief executive Ajay Virmani said the company was not immune to easing industry trends as well as macro factors of slower economic growth, lower interest rates higher and persistent inflation. This report from The Canadian Press was first published on May 1, 2023.

