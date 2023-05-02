Business
Stock market today: live updates
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on February 27, 2023 in New York City.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images
Stock futures are slightly lower on Monday evening as investors geared up for the start of the Federal Reserve policy meeting in May.
Futures contracts linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 44 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures also lost 0.1% each.
The moves follow modest declines in the regular trading session. THE Dow And Nasdaq Compound both lost about 0.1%, while S&P500 ended just slightly below its flatline.
Investors focused on the banking sector following the announcement that JPMorgan Chase won the weekend auction for struggling First Republic Bank. As part of the deal, JPMorgan acquired all of the regional bank’s deposits and a “substantial majority of the assets”. CEO Jamie Dimon said the deal should help end some of the industry’s slump, which was initially sparked by the shutdown of Silicon Valley Bank in March.
But the muted activity seen in Monday’s regular session is typical of days before a Fed policy meeting, according to Jamie Cox, managing partner of Harris Financial Group. Members of the Federal Open Market Committee will begin their policy meeting on Tuesday, with an announcement on interest rates and a subsequent press conference scheduled for Wednesday.
“Markets sit and wait for the Fed meeting to start and then positioning begins,” Cox said. “It’s kind of the calm before the storm.”
Elsewhere, investors watch for news on the debt ceiling. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that the United States could run out of measures to pay its debts as early as June 1.
Beyond the start of the Fed meeting on Tuesday, investors will be watching data on job openings, factory orders and light vehicle sales on the economic front. Uber, Pfizer And Molson Coors are among the companies expected to report earnings before the bell, followed by Ford, Starbucks, Advanced micro-systems And Entertainment Caesars after market close.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/05/01/stock-market-today-live-updates.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Stock market today: live updates
- Quantum Advantage: Hope and Hype
- Donald Trumplands in Scotland for a golf course visit
- Why isn’t Labor Day in May in the United States?
- Springdale alum Robert Turano talks to students about his acting career
- The 10 most memorable Met Gala men’s looks of all time, from Tom Ford to Lil Nas X
- Business Development Manager – Google –
- Bollywood star Alia Bhatt makes her Met Gala debut
- Tahlia Wilson: From backyard to surf
- Stock Market Today: Stocks Remain Stable After Bank Failure | Business
- Crowell Appoints Alma Asay as First Chief Innovation Officer
- Donald Trump has denied a mistrial in a rape case brought by writer E Jean Carroll