Stock market today: live updates

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on February 27, 2023 in New York City.

Stock futures are slightly lower on Monday evening as investors geared up for the start of the Federal Reserve policy meeting in May.

Futures contracts linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 44 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures also lost 0.1% each.

The moves follow modest declines in the regular trading session. THE Dow And Nasdaq Compound both lost about 0.1%, while S&P500 ended just slightly below its flatline.

Investors focused on the banking sector following the announcement that JPMorgan Chase won the weekend auction for struggling First Republic Bank. As part of the deal, JPMorgan acquired all of the regional bank’s deposits and a “substantial majority of the assets”. CEO Jamie Dimon said the deal should help end some of the industry’s slump, which was initially sparked by the shutdown of Silicon Valley Bank in March.

But the muted activity seen in Monday’s regular session is typical of days before a Fed policy meeting, according to Jamie Cox, managing partner of Harris Financial Group. Members of the Federal Open Market Committee will begin their policy meeting on Tuesday, with an announcement on interest rates and a subsequent press conference scheduled for Wednesday.

“Markets sit and wait for the Fed meeting to start and then positioning begins,” Cox said. “It’s kind of the calm before the storm.”

Elsewhere, investors watch for news on the debt ceiling. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that the United States could run out of measures to pay its debts as early as June 1.

Beyond the start of the Fed meeting on Tuesday, investors will be watching data on job openings, factory orders and light vehicle sales on the economic front. Uber , Pfizer And Molson Coors are among the companies expected to report earnings before the bell, followed by Ford , Starbucks , Advanced micro-systems And Entertainment Caesars after market close.