







The stock market depreciated by 1.01 billion naira in April The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) stock market depreciated by 1.01 trillion naira or percent in April 2023 amid impressive corporate earnings for the 2022 financial year and the payment of dividends to shareholders by the companies listed. Although the stock market has gained 2.25% in the four months of 2023, inflationary pressure, currency scarcity, among other macroeconomic challenges, have continued to erode investor participation in low-priced fundamental stocks listed on the stock market. the Stock Exchange. Specifically, NGX’s aggregate market cap closed April 2023 at N28.534 trillion, down NGX1.01 trillion or 3.42% from NGX29.544 trillion, while the NGX All -Share fell 3.37% to 52,403.51 basis points from 54,232.34 basis points. it closed in March 2023. Sector performance revealed that the NGX-Main Board Index depreciated 3.71% to close at 2,349.99 basis points, while the NGX Banking Index fell 1.55% to 438, 07 basis points as of April 28, 2023. While the NGX Insurance index rose 3.87% to 184.38 basis points, the NGX Oil/Gas index fell 1.68% to 502.24 basis points. In addition, the NGX consumer goods index rose 4.75% to 736.14 basis points, the highest gain among other indices on the floor of the exchange, while the index NGX industrial goods depreciated by 0.38% in April 2023. Capital market analysts in a conversation with our correspondent attributed the stock market decline to the 2023 general election, saying foreign investors and pension fund administrators (PFAs) were sidelined to hear the outcome elections. According to Economic Confidential surveys, the stock market in the four months of 2023 gained N619 billion in market capitalization and 2.25% in the NGX All-Share Index, driven by fundamental stocks in the oil sectors and gas, banking, industrial goods and consumer goods of Nigeria’s economy. The monthly breakdown showed that the stock market in January gained N1.08 trillion and in February it gained N1.40 trillion to close the month under review at N30.4 trillion. In March, the stock depreciated by 857 billion naira amid political tensions, inflationary pressures and scarcity of local currency in the national economy. Thus, in April, the market capitalization slipped another 1.01 trillion naira, to finally close in four months at 619 billion naira. Investment One analysts, in a report titled 2022 Review and Macroeconomic and Financial Markets Outlook for 2023, said the direction of market performance will be largely determined by the impact of the trio of fixed income returns in tandem with monetary policy, corporate stocks and election turnouts. . Same as our outlook for a tepid movement in yields in the fixed income space and expectations of a less aggressive hawkish tone from the CBN, negative real yields are likely to remain relatively high in the market, according to the company. fixed income space, leaving room for alpha-seeking investors to divert more funds into equities as they remain a strong channel for positive real returns. Related





