Tokyo wins, most Asian markets closed
TOKYO (AP) Asian stocks were mixed on Tuesday, with some markets closed or anticipating a holiday and investors showing a muted reaction to the latest historic U.S. bank failure.
The Japanese Nikkei 225 edged up 0.2% to 29,175.44 in morning trading. Commerce in Tokyo will be closed for the Golden Week holiday the rest of the week. The business was closed in Shanghai for Labor Day.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.2% to 7,319.40. The South Korean Kospi gained 0.8% to 2,522.09. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was virtually unchanged at 19,885.48.
The Reserve Bank of Australia was holding a policy meeting, but no changes were expected. Economic and inflation reports are also expected from Europe ahead of the central bank meeting later in the week.
Markets are also bracing for what is hoped to be the last interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve in some time. Oil prices and currencies were little changed.
Analysts said recent data on China’s manufacturing sector showed a contraction, reflecting how the weakening export market is starting to hurt the domestic economy.
We think the government will resume subsidies on electric vehicles, which would benefit both manufacturing and services. The government could also speed up infrastructure construction, Robert Carnell and other ING analysts said in their report.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 remained almost unchanged after regulators seized First Republic Bank and sold most of it in the hope of prevent more trouble in industry. It fell 1.61, or less than 0.1%, to 4,167.87. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 46.46, or 0.1%, to 34,051.70, and the Nasdaq composite fell 13.99, or 0.1%, to 12,212.60.
The First Republic was feared as the next to fall after the March failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. This has fueled greater concern than works on small and medium sized banks could bring down the economy, as the financial sector woes did in 2008.
But analysts and economists see big differences between then and now. The biggest U.S. banks are feeling less pressure now, and several banks under scrutiny said their deposit levels have strengthened since late March. And the stock market reaction indicates that investors view First Republic Bank, which plunged 75% last week, as an isolated problem rather than a systemic one.
Shares of JPMorgan Chase, which buys much of the First Republics assets, rose 2.1%. It gets even bigger after the deal.
However, many other questions continue to hang over Wall Street and could shake things up. They include concerns about corporate earnings and US governments last quarrel above the countries debt limit.
Especially is what the federal reserve will do with interest rates. At its next meeting, which ends on Wednesday, most traders expect the Fed to hike short-term rates another quarter-percentage point to a range of 5-5.25. %, compared to practically zero at the beginning of last year.
The hope is that this could be the last increase for a while, giving the economy and financial markets more breathing space.
The Fed raised rates sharply in hopes of bringing high inflation under control. But high rates are a notoriously blunt tool that slows the overall economy, increases risk of recession and hurt investment prices.
If banks limit lending in the wake of recent industry difficulties, even if there are no more bankruptcies, that alone could act as a rate hike. Many investors are bracing for a recession to hit later this year.
A report released Monday by the Institute for Supply Management said manufacturing activity fell again in April, but not as badly as most economists had expected. Other reports this week will give the latest updates on U.S. service industries and economy-wide hiring.
One lever that has supported Wall Street in recent weeks has been a stream of companies reporting better-than-expected earnings for the first three months of the year.
Over the past week, with just over half of S&P 500 companies, nearly four in five reported higher-than-expected earnings, according to FactSet. The companies in the index are therefore on track to register a decline of 3.7% compared to the previous year.
That would mark a second consecutive quarter of declining earnings, what Wall Street calls an earnings recession. But that wouldn’t be as bad as the 6.7% decline that analysts were predicting a month ago.
In the bond market, Treasury yields rose as expectations firmed on Wall Street for at least one more rate hike. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.58% from 3.43% on Friday night. It helps to define mortgage rates and other large loans.
The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more in line with expectations of Fed action, rose to 4.13% from 4.02%.
In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude edged down 3 cents to $75.63 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 3 cents to $79.28 a barrel.
In currency trading, the US dollar fell slightly to 137.42 Japanese yen from 137.47 yen. The Euro settled at $1.0988, slightly higher from $1.0978.
AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
