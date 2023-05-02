Business
Stock market today: Global equities mixed after bank failure
Global stocks were trading mixed on Tuesday, with some markets closed or anticipating a holiday and investors showing a muted reaction to the latest U.S. bank failure.
Frances CAC 40 lost 0.4% early in the session to 7,459.14. The German DAX fell nearly 0.4% to 15,866.12. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell nearly 0.1% to 7,864.44. US stocks are set to fall, with Dow Jones futures slipping 0.2% to 34,090.00. S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% to 4,179.50.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.9% to 7,267.40, after the Reserve Bank of Australia raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point, an unexpected move that signaled further tightening might be ahead.
We believe the RBA has done more than enough and we have peaked in rates. Continuing to raise rates from here adds to the growing risk of pushing the economy into a recession, said Shane Oliver, chief economist at AMP in Sydney.
The South Korean Kospi gained 0.9% to 2,524.39. Hong Kongs Hang Seng gained 0.2% to 19,933.81.
The Japanese Nikkei 225 edged up 0.1% to close at 29,157.95. Commerce in Tokyo will be closed for the Golden Week holiday the rest of the week. The business was closed in Shanghai for Labor Day.
Economic and inflation reports are expected in Europe ahead of the central bank meeting later in the week. Markets are also bracing for what is hoped to be the last interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve in some time. Oil prices fell, while currencies were little changed.
Analysts said recent manufacturing data from China showed a contraction, reflecting how the weakening export market is starting to hurt the domestic economy.
We think the government will resume subsidies on electric vehicles, which would benefit both manufacturing and services. The government could also speed up infrastructure construction, Robert Carnell and other ING analysts said in their report.
The First Republic was feared as the next to fall after the March failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. This has fueled greater concern than works on small and medium sized banks could bring down the economy, as the financial industry woes did in 2008.
Many other questions continue to hover on Wall Street and could shake things up. They include concerns about corporate earnings and US governments last quarrel above the countries debt limit.
Especially is what the federal reserve will do with interest rates. At its next meeting, which ends on Wednesday, most traders expect the Fed to hike short-term rates another quarter-percentage point to a range of 5-5.25. %, compared to practically zero at the beginning of last year.
The hope is that this could be the last increase for a while, giving the economy and financial markets more breathing space.
The Fed raised rates sharply in hopes of bringing high inflation under control. But high rates are a notoriously blunt tool that slows the overall economy, increases risk of recession and hurt investment prices.
If banks limit lending in the wake of recent industry difficulties, even if there are no more bankruptcies, that could act as rate hikes on their own. Many investors are bracing for a recession to hit later this year.
One lever that has supported Wall Street in recent weeks has been a stream of companies reporting better-than-expected earnings for the first three months of the year.
In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude fell 25 cents to $75.41 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 17 cents to $79.14 a barrel.
In currency trading, the US dollar fell from 137.47 yen to 137.46 Japanese yen. The Euro settled at $1.0973, down slightly from $1.0978.
