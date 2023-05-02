Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Tuesday May 2
Traders on the floor of the NYSE, April 27, 2023.
Source: NYSE
Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day:
1. Waiting for the Fed
The Federal Reserve board begins its two-day meeting on Tuesday, and just about everyone on Wall Street expects the central bank to raise its benchmark rate on Wednesday. It would mark the Fed’s tenth rate hike since last year, as Chairman Jerome Powell and his team tightened policy to fight inflation. The recent shocks in the banking sector, however, have prompted the Fed to adopt an even more wait-and-see approach. Many market watchers think Wednesday’s likely quarter-point rise is likely to be for a while. Powell’s press conference after the announcement will likely provide more clues as to what the Fed will do next. Follow live market updates.
2. Default could be weeks away
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a press conference at the Treasury Department in Washington, U.S. April 11, 2023.
Elizabeth Frantz | Reuters
Markets may start to pay more attention to the fight against the debt ceiling in Washington now that a potential US sovereign debt default could occur as early as early June. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen wrote to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Monday to tell him that the United States could run out of money to pay their bills as early as June 1. His letter added more pressure to a process already fraught with partisan tensions. McCarthy has demanded deep spending cuts in exchange for raising the debt ceiling through next year, amid the 2024 campaign. President Joe Biden, similarly, has refused to negotiate on the limit. , saying he would talk about spending in a separate context. The president called McCarthy, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to the White House for a crucial May 9 meeting to try to cope.
3. Pfizer’s Covid Dredge
In this photo illustration, Pfizer’s Paxlovid is displayed on July 07, 2022 in Pembroke Pines, Florida.
Joe Raedle | Getty Images
Pfizer on Tuesday morning reported better-than-expected profits and revenue, even though its revenue has fallen nearly 30% since last year. The first culprit? Softness in the company’s Covid product sales. With life returning to normal pre-coronavirus in some ways, demand for vaccines and treatments for the disease has diminished. The US government has also reduced its Covid response. Pfizer said it stands by its outlook for the year, which represents a sharp decline in sales of Covid products. Without the impact of these products, however, Pfizer said it expects revenue growth in 2023.
4. Hollywood writers go on strike
The Hollywood sign stands in front of snow-capped mountains after another winter storm hit Southern California on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
mario tama | Getty Images
Hollywood writers for film and television are on strike Tuesday after the Writers Guild and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers failed to reach an eleventh hour agreement. This is the first work stoppage for screenwriters in 15 years. Since then, the industry has undergone drastic changes, especially with the explosion of streaming services and content. Now, however, writers are seeking higher compensation at a time when studios are cutting back on spending as executives and boards, faced with steep streaming losses, focus more on generating profits than making money. adding subscribers. The strike could delay the start of the fall television season and alter movie production schedules. Late night television and soap operas are likely to be affected immediately.
5. Nice pop for Uber
Uber’s logo is seen in a temporary exhibition hall on the Promenade road during the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2023, in the alpine resort of Davos, Switzerland, January 20, 2023.
Arnd Wiegman Reuters
Uber Shares jumped in premarket session Tuesday after the ride-hailing company posted better earnings than Wall Street had expected. The company also reported a lower than expected loss. Uber saw gross bookings for its mobility business grow 40% year-over-year to $14.98 billion, showing people are taking more rides as they let go of worries and Covid restrictions. Food delivery business Uber Eats, meanwhile, saw an 8% increase in gross bookings to $15.02 billion. The number of active consumers on the platform jumped from the previous year, and the number of trips taken also increased.
CNBC’s Alex Herring, Christina Wilkie, Annika Kim Constantino and Ashley Capoot contributed to this report.
Follow the evolution of the market like a pro on CNBC Pro.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/05/02/5-things-to-know-before-the-stock-market-opens-tuesday-may-2.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Philadelphia Eagles GM explains why having so many Georgia football players gives you an edge
- Met Fashion Gala revives the legacy of Karl Lagerfeld | Culture
- 5 things to know before the stock market opens on Tuesday May 2
- Prabowo-Zulhas arrive at the palace before meeting Jokowi
- Armaan Malik admits he got his ‘big Bollywood break’ with help from Salman Khan
- ‘Godfather of AI’ Jeffrey Hinton Leaves Google, Warns of Layoffs, Other Dangers
- Ahmedabad Weather Forecast and Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report
- Hollywood writers will strike over low pay caused by the streaming boom.
- Construction and evaluation of an AI system for tracking cricket behavior under bright and dark light conditions
- 11 brands of denim for men to buy
- Galien Foundation Nominates 2023 Prix Galien UK Awards for ‘Best Biotech Product’, ‘Best Digital Health Solution’, ‘Best Medical Technology’, ‘Best Medicine’ and Newly Added ‘Best Public Sector Innovation’ announcement
- Photos: May Day Rallies Around the World | News about workers’ rights