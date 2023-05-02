Stock market today: Sensex and Nifty extend their winning streak; mid and small caps outperform

Sensex is up 3% in its last eight earning sessions while the Nifty is also up around 3% in its six earning sessions.

The domestic market ended in positive territory despite weak global indices. While major US markets closed in the red overnight, European equities traded subdued today. Global market sentiment was cautious ahead of the outcome of the Federal Reserve policy meeting on Wednesday May 3.

Domestic market sentiment was boosted by recent healthy macro data and March quarter results. As Mint reported, GST collection rose 12% in April to 1.87 lakh crore, the highest monthly rake since the rollout of the indirect tax scheme.

In addition, manufacturing activity rose the fastest in four months in April, driven by healthy factory orders, softer price pressures, better global sales and improved supply chains, a report said. survey released on Monday.

Recent quarterly earnings from the banking majors have been quite healthy, helping to dissipate the gloom created by fewer IT players than expected.

Sensex closed 242 points, or 0.40%, up at 61,354.71 while the Nifty ended the day at 18,147.65, up 83 points, or 0.46% on Tuesday.

Shares of Infosys, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and Maruti Suzuki remained the main contributors to Sensex index gains.

Mid and small caps outperformed benchmarks; the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices increased by 0.74% and 0.63% respectively.

As many as 145 stocks, including Bajaj Auto, Larsen & Toubro, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Indian Hotels Company, Nestle India and Siemens, hit their 52-week highs in BSE intraday trading.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices fell on concerns about interest rate hikes in the United States. Weak economic data out of China also weighed on sentiment. Brent Crude traded near the $79 per barrel mark around 3:45 p.m. IST.

The rupee, on the other hand, slipped 5 paise to close at 81.88 to the dollar, according to Bloomberg data.

Top Nifty Winners and Losers

No less than 29 stocks ended in the green while 21 ended down in the Nifty index.

Shares of ONGC (up 3.37%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.86%) and HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 2.74%) finished top of the Nifty Index.

On the other hand, shares of Hero MotoCorp (down 2.46%), Sun Pharma (down 1.54%) and UltraTech Cement (down 1.30%) ended in head of the Nifty pack losers.

IT, metals, oil and gas stocks shine

Among the sector indices, Nifty Metal (up 1.42%), Oil & Gas (up 1.16%) and IT (up 1.14%) finished leading the gains.

The Nifty Bank Index finished up 0.27% at 43,352.10, with shares of IDFC First Bank, AU Small Finance Bank and Axis Bank the main gainers.

Nifty Pharma (down 0.19%), FMCG (down 0.13%) and Realty (down 0.03%) ended in the red.

Opinions of market analysts

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities pointed out that India’s relatively better macroeconomic growth has added sparkle to the ongoing recovery, with April’s robust GST figures still providing a boost even as global markets remain lethargic to negative.

Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services pointed out that Indian benchmarks continued their bullish momentum defying the trend of global peers, fueled by strong fourth-quarter earnings and favorable domestic macro data.

“The manufacturing PMI beat expectations due to increased new business, moderating pricing pressures and improving supply chain conditions. In addition, GST collection in April was the highest on record. According to the Fed’s policy announcement, the domestic market benefited from strong capital inflows from FIIs,” Nair said.

Technical views on the markets

Chouhan pointed out that the rally in information technology, metals and energy stocks helped benchmarks rise above crucial levels.

“Technically the Nifty has formed a small candle while on the intraday charts it still maintains a higher bottom, an overall positive formation. In the near future, 18,050-18,000 would be the key support area while 18,200 -18,250 would act as an immediate support and hurdle for the bulls, however, below 18,000 the uptrend would be vulnerable,” Chouhan said.

Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said that Nifty has reached the upper daily Bollinger band (18146) on the daily charts and this is one of the reasons why the Nifty has consolidated in today’s trading session.

Gedia pointed out that the hourly momentum indicator has triggered a bearish crossover which indicates that there may be some consolidation after a strong surge.

“Overall, the positive outlook remains intact. Today Nifty reached our short-term target of 18,100 and so we have revised it higher to 18,350, coinciding with the upper weekly band of Bollinger In terms of levels, 18050 18000 will act as crucial support while 18180 18200 will act as an immediate obstacle zone for the Nifty,” Gedia said.

Disclaimer: The opinions and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decision.

