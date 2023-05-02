Stock market today: Wall Street at half mast before the Fed meeting

NEW YORK (AP) Stocks tumble in early trading as Wall Street awaits the Federal Reserve’s latest interest rate decision and watches Washington inch closer to what would be a catastrophic default on U.S. government debt. The S&P 500 was down 0.4% early Tuesday. The Dow fell 0.5% while the Nasdaq composite fell 0.2%. Some of the most significant action has been taken by companies reporting results for the first three months of the year, as the earnings season continues at a brisk pace. Australia’s central bank surprised markets by raising its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point.

Wall Street fell slightly before the bell on Tuesday ahead of what many hope will be the last interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve in some time.

Dow Jones Industrials futures were down 0.2% before the bell and the S&P 500 fell 0.1% as the response to a third failure by a major US bank muted Monday.

Investors seem more focused on the next moves of the Federal Reserve, which begins a two-day meeting on Tuesday. Most economists expect the Fed to hike rates in the near term by another quarter of a percentage point, to a range of 5-5.25% from virtually zero at the start of last year.

The Fed raised rates sharply in hopes of bringing high inflation under control. But high rates are a notoriously brutal tool that slows down the entire economy, increases the risk of recession and hurts investment prices. They have also contributed to the recent turmoil in the financial sector, especially for the heaviest banks with rate-sensitive investments like bonds.

If banks tighten their lending practices after the recent bankruptcies, this could amplify the effect of the rate hikes already in place. Many economists expect a recession hit later this year.

The First Republic had been feared as the next to fall after the March failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. This has fueled greater concern about small and medium-sized banks could bring down the economy, as the financial industry woes did in 2008.

Many other questions continue to hover on Wall Street and could shake things up. They include concerns about the latest squabble of US governments above the country’s debt limit .

One of the levers that has supported Wall Street in recent weeks has been a stream of companies reporting better-than-expected earnings for the first three months of the year.

Elsewhere, France’s CAC 40 lost 0.2% at midday, Germany’s DAX fell 0.4% and Britain’s FTSE 100 was unchanged. Economic and inflation reports are expected in Europe ahead of the central bank meeting later in the week.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.9% to 7,267.40, after the Reserve Bank of Australia raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point, an unexpected move that signaled further tightening might be ahead.

The South Korean Kospi gained 0.9% to 2,524.39. Hong Kongs Hang Seng gained 0.2% to 19,933.81.

The Japanese Nikkei 225 edged up 0.1% to close at 29,157.95. Commerce in Tokyo will be closed for the Golden Week holiday the rest of the week. The business was closed in Shanghai for Labor Day.

Analysts said recent data on China’s manufacturing sector showed a contraction, reflecting how the weakening export market is starting to hurt the domestic economy.

We think the government will resume subsidies on electric vehicles, which would benefit both manufacturing and services. The government could also speed up infrastructure construction, Robert Carnell and other ING analysts said in their report.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude fell 20 cents to $75.46 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 17 cents to $79.14 a barrel.

In currency trading, the US dollar fell slightly to 137.37 Japanese yen from 137.47 yen. The Euro settled at $1.0970, down slightly from $1.0978.

Kageyama reported from Tokyo; Ott reported from Washington.