Business
Stock market today: Wall Street at half mast before the Fed meeting
NEW YORK (AP) Stocks tumble in early trading as Wall Street awaits the Federal Reserve’s latest interest rate decision and watches Washington inch closer to what would be a catastrophic default on U.S. government debt. The S&P 500 was down 0.4% early Tuesday. The Dow fell 0.5% while the Nasdaq composite fell 0.2%. Some of the most significant action has been taken by companies reporting results for the first three months of the year, as the earnings season continues at a brisk pace. Australia’s central bank surprised markets by raising its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. The hotspots previous story follows below.
Wall Street fell slightly before the bell on Tuesday ahead of what many hope will be the last interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve in some time.
Dow Jones Industrials futures were down 0.2% before the bell and the S&P 500 fell 0.1% as the response to a third failure by a major US bank muted Monday.
Investors seem more focused on the next moves of the Federal Reserve, which begins a two-day meeting on Tuesday. Most economists expect the Fed to hike rates in the near term by another quarter of a percentage point, to a range of 5-5.25% from virtually zero at the start of last year.
The Fed raised rates sharply in hopes of bringing high inflation under control. But high rates are a notoriously brutal tool that slows down the entire economy, increases the risk of recession and hurts investment prices. They have also contributed to the recent turmoil in the financial sector, especially for the heaviest banks with rate-sensitive investments like bonds.
If banks tighten their lending practices after the recent bankruptcies, this could amplify the effect of the rate hikes already in place. Many economists expect a recession hit later this year.
The First Republic had been feared as the next to fall after the March failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. This has fueled greater concern about small and medium-sized banks could bring down the economy, as the financial industry woes did in 2008.
Many other questions continue to hover on Wall Street and could shake things up. They include concerns about the latest squabble of US governments above the country’s debt limit.
One of the levers that has supported Wall Street in recent weeks has been a stream of companies reporting better-than-expected earnings for the first three months of the year.
Elsewhere, France’s CAC 40 lost 0.2% at midday, Germany’s DAX fell 0.4% and Britain’s FTSE 100 was unchanged. Economic and inflation reports are expected in Europe ahead of the central bank meeting later in the week.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.9% to 7,267.40, after the Reserve Bank of Australia raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point, an unexpected move that signaled further tightening might be ahead.
The South Korean Kospi gained 0.9% to 2,524.39. Hong Kongs Hang Seng gained 0.2% to 19,933.81.
The Japanese Nikkei 225 edged up 0.1% to close at 29,157.95. Commerce in Tokyo will be closed for the Golden Week holiday the rest of the week. The business was closed in Shanghai for Labor Day.
Analysts said recent data on China’s manufacturing sector showed a contraction, reflecting how the weakening export market is starting to hurt the domestic economy.
We think the government will resume subsidies on electric vehicles, which would benefit both manufacturing and services. The government could also speed up infrastructure construction, Robert Carnell and other ING analysts said in their report.
In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude fell 20 cents to $75.46 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 17 cents to $79.14 a barrel.
In currency trading, the US dollar fell slightly to 137.37 Japanese yen from 137.47 yen. The Euro settled at $1.0970, down slightly from $1.0978.
Kageyama reported from Tokyo; Ott reported from Washington.
|
Sources
2/ https://apnews.com/article/stock-market-banks-rate-first-republic-fdb728ee6065c2dbafa7b05c9209e47e
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Tonys’ First Non-Binary Actor Nominees: Alex Newell, J. Harrison Ghee
- Stock market today: Wall Street at half mast before the Fed meeting
- Congress accuses PM of hurting religious feelings by equating Lord Hanuman with Bajrang Dal
- President Joko Widodo leaves SEA Games contingent in Cambodia
- Bollywood: SRK and Salman Khan to shoot ‘Tiger 3’ special on this date – News
- Feline fashion rules the 2023 Met Gala as Doja Cat and Jared Leto honor Lagerfeld | Met Gala 2023
- Google Pixel 7a could be the final Pixel A series smartphone
- Trump lawyers fight Bragg’s efforts to limit access to evidence
- Janet Yellen warns US could default by June 1 if debt ceiling not addressed
- 5 Things to Know About the 2023 LA County Fair – Daily Report
- Important events to look forward to in May
- AI’s godfather leaves Google, issues dire warnings about technology’s future