Medical credit cards can inflate healthcare costs and increase patient debt: Shots

Fly View Productions/Getty Images

The Biden administration on Thursday warned Americans of the growing risks of medical credit cards and other loans for medical bills, warning in a new report that high interest rates can aggravate patients’ debts and threaten their safety. financial.

In his new report, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau estimated that Americans paid $1 billion in deferred interest on medical credit cards and other medical financing in just three years, from 2018 to 2020.

Interest payments can inflate medical bills by nearly 25%, the agency found by analyzing financial data that lenders submitted to regulators.

“Lenders are designing expensive loan products to sell to patients looking to make ends meet on their medical bills,” said Rohit Chopra, director of the CFPB, the federal consumer watchdog. “These new forms of medical debt can lead to financial ruin for people who become ill.”

Nationally, about 100 million people, 41% of them adults, have some kind of health care debt, KFF Health News found in survey conducted with NPR to explore the scale and impact of the country’s medical debt crisis.

The vast scope of the problem fuels a multibillion-dollar patient finance business, with private capital and big banks looking to cash in when patients and their families can’t afford care, KFF Health News and NPR found. In the patient finance industry, profit margins exceed 29%, according to research firm IBISWorld, seven times what is considered a strong hospital profit margin.

Millions of patients sign up for credit cards, like CareCredit offered by Synchrony Bank. These cards are often marketed in the waiting rooms of doctors’ and dentists’ offices to help people pay their bills.

The cards usually offer a promotional period during which patients pay no interest, but if patients miss a payment or cannot repay the loan during the promotional period, they can face interest rates of up to 27%. according to the CFPB. .

Patients are also increasingly being referred by hospitals and other providers to loans administered by finance companies such as AccessOne. These loans, which often replace the interest-free installment plans that hospitals once commonly offered, can add hundreds or thousands of dollars in interest to the debts owed by patients.

A KFF Health News analysis of public records from UNC Health, North Carolina’s public academic medical system, found that after AccessOne began administering the system’s patient payment plans, the interest share on their bills went from 9% to 46%.

Hospital and financial industry officials insist they are careful to educate patients about the risks of taking loans with interest rates.

But federal regulators have found that many patients remain confused about the terms of the loans. In 2013, the CFPB ordered CareCredit will create a $34.1 million reimbursement fund for consumers who the agency says have been victims of “deceptive credit card enrollment tactics.”

The new CFPB report does not recommend new sanctions against lenders. Regulators have warned, however, that the system is still trapping many patients in harmful financing deals. “Patients seem to misunderstand product terms and sometimes end up with credit they can’t afford,” the agency said.

The risks are particularly high for low-income borrowers and those with weak credit.

Regulators found, for example, that about a quarter of people with low credit ratings who took out a deferred-interest medical loan were unable to repay it before interest rates spiked. In contrast, only 10% of borrowers with excellent credit failed to avoid high interest rates.

The CFPB has warned that the growth of patient finance products poses an additional risk for low-income patients, saying they should be offered financial assistance for large medical bills, but are instead channeled to credit cards or loans that rack up interest on top of medical bills they can’t afford.

“Consumer complaints to the CFPB suggest that, rather than benefiting consumers, as the companies offering these products claim, these products may in fact cause confusion and hardship,” the report concludes. “A lot of people would be better off without these products.”

