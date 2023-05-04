Markets slide after latest Fed rate hike – News-Herald

By STAN CHOE (AP Business Writer)

NEW YORK shares fell on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve announced its latest interest rate hike, but said it was unsure what might come next.

The S&P 500 fell 28.83, or 0.7%, to 4,090.75. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 270.29, or 0.8%, to 33,414.24, and the Nasdaq composite slipped 55.18, or 0.5%, to 12,025.33.

The Fed’s decision to raise its benchmark interest rate by another quarter of a percentage point was widely expected, and it is expected to further slow the economy in hopes of bringing inflation under control.

The hope on Wall Street is that this is the latest increase after the fastest surge from the federal government in decades. The central bank gave a nod to that possibility in its statement, where it dropped a reference saying it expects further policy tightening may be appropriate.

That’s a significant change, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said.

But the Fed has refrained from declaring an end to rate hikes, which have already caused cracks in the US banking system, sent stock prices well below their record highs and left many investors expecting a recession later this year.

Powell also said that while traders are hoping for rate cuts later this year, which can act like steroids for the markets, he doesn’t expect them to happen that quickly. The next meeting of the feds is next month.

So instead of looking like a hawk, what Wall Street calls policymakers who want higher interest rates, or a dove who favors lower interest rates, Powell may have seemed like something. between the two.

It really seemed to go from a bellicose right to a dovish step, but as far as: They don’t know what’s going to happen, said Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management. They want to keep the option to cut, they want to keep the option to walk, and they want to keep the option to hold. They want to have everything at their disposal because they really have no idea how things are going to turn out.

Powell’s repeated references to a soon-to-be-released survey that will show how bank loan officers say they are tightening lending standards could also hurt the market, Jacobsen said.

The banking system has felt one of the fiercest pressures of all the Fed’s fate hikes, and three of the four biggest U.S. bank failures in history have occurred in the past two months. The concern is that industry turmoil could push banks to cut lending. That could act like rate hikes on their own, further stifling the economy.

The Fed is in a tricky position, however, as inflation remains well above the Fed’s 2% target and households trying to keep pace continue to hurt. Low-income households have been particularly affected.

Powell said he still hopes the economy can avoid a recession, but he acknowledged that we still have to balance the risk of not doing enough and not getting inflation under control with perhaps the risk of too much. slow down economic activity.

Following the collapses of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank, investors continued to search for other potential weak links in the banking system. The toughest scrutiny has been on small and medium banks which could see a sudden exodus of customers.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp, Western Alliance Bancorp and other rivals fell again following the Fed’s decision, a day after seeing trading in their shares come to a halt amid steep falls. PacWest fell 2% after rising earlier in the day. Western Alliance fell 4.4%.

In contrast was Eli Lilly, which rose 6.7% after announcing encouraging results from a study of a treatment for Alzheimer’s disease. Kraft Heinz rebounded 2% after beating analysts’ earnings and revenue forecasts.

The majority of companies have made better than expected profits so far. But expectations heading into this reporting season were low given the effects of much higher interest rates and a slowing economy. S&P 500 companies are still on course to report a second consecutive quarter of declining earnings.

That’s why a lot of attention has been paid to what companies are saying about upcoming trends.

Advanced Micro Devices fell 9.2% despite higher-than-expected earnings and revenue. He gave a revenue forecast for the current quarter that was below some analysts’ expectations.

Wednesday’s reports offered potentially encouraging data on the US economy. One suggested the labor market may be in better shape than expected. ADP said hiring at private employers accelerated much more last month than expected. That could raise expectations for the federal government’s fuller report on hiring, which arrives on Friday.

The labor market has been one of the strongest pillars of the economy recently, although some mixed data recently suggests it may be easing. On the one hand, the Fed sees this as helpful in bringing inflation closer to its target. On the other hand, however, a drop would greatly increase the risk of a recession.

In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield fell to 3.36% from 3.44% on Tuesday evening. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans.

The two-year yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, fell to 3.88% from 3.99%.

AP Business Writers Elaine Kurtenbach and Matt Ott contributed.