Stock market today: live updates

Stock futures fell on Thursday, a day after the Federal Reserve raised rates another 25 basis points. Traders have also grappled with renewed contagion fears in the regional banking space.

Futures contracts linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 81 points, or 0.2%. S&P500 futures fell 0.2%, Nasdaq-100 Futures Contracts lose 0.1%.

Shares of PacWest fell more than 35% in premarket trading. The drop came after it was announced that the California bank was evaluating strategic options, including a possible sale, a person familiar with it told CNBC. The shares of the Regional Banks sold off, with western alliance 19.2% drop and Zions Bancorporation 11.3% drop.

There will likely be no respite for the struggling regional banking sector until the Fed cuts interest rates, said Jeffrey Gundlach, CEO of DoubleLine. Since Silicon Valley Bank closed in March, First Republic has joined the ranks of failing institutions and was recently taken over by JPMorgan Chase.

“Leaving rates this high is going to continue this stress,” Gundlach said on CNBC’s “Closing Bell” on Wednesday. “I think with a very high degree of probability there will be other regional bank failures.”

As the Fed made its 10th rate hike in this cycle and the central bank appeared to ease its language on future hikes, Chairman Jerome Powell said it may be too early to cut.

“We committee members are of the view that inflation is not going to come down so quickly,” he said at his press conference after the meeting. “It will take time, and in this world, if this forecast is broadly correct, it would not be appropriate to cut rates and we will not cut rates.”

Stocks closed lower on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones losing 270 points, or 0.8%, and the S&P 500 dropping 0.7%. The Nasdaq Composite lost around 0.5%.

Key economic reports are on the horizon and will inform the Fed’s next steps from here. The first jobless claims are due Thursday. Friday’s main event will be the April payrolls report, which economists polled by Dow Jones expect will rise by 180,000.

In terms of earnings, investors will be watching Apple, which is expected to post profits after market close, as well as Lyft, DraftKings and Coinbase.