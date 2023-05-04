Regional banks pull US futures lower

Wall Street fell in premarket trading on Thursday as anxiety over the stability of regional banks dragged on a day after the Federal Reserve announced another interest rate hike.

S&P 500 futures and Dow Jones industrials fell 0.3%.

Concerns about a rush in withdrawals from regional bank customers continue to plague the financial sector. PacWest Bancorp tried to calm investors overnight as its shares plunged 45%. Shares of First Horizon fell 42% before the bell after it reversed its acquisition by TD Bank, citing regulatory hurdles.

PacWest said it has been approached by several potential partners about a deal and talks are ongoing. He also said he had not experienced any unusual deposit flows following the bankruptcy and sale of First Republic Bank after a modern banking crisis. The failure of First Republic last weekend follows the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in March.

Concern over stability and possible depositor flight plagued other regional banks early Thursday. Zions Bancorp fell 10%, Comerica 7% and KeyCorp 5%.

A recession in the United States is widely expected this year as the Fed and other central banks in Europe and Asia try to extinguish inflation with interest rate hikes that slow the economy.

Nervousness grew after the three high-profile bank failures in the United States and one in Switzerland, attributed to pressure from rising interest rates. Central banks have tried to reassure investors by promising measures, including additional loans if needed.

Some banks have invested heavily in traditionally safe bonds, but the value of these bonds is linked to interest rates, which have risen sharply. This means that the value of bonds on passbooks will drop in value if they are sold, something some banks were forced to do when depositors fled.

Following the Fed’s quarter-point rate hike on Wednesday, its 10th straight increase in just over a year, traders expect the central bank to begin cutting rates as early as this year to support weakening economic growth. But on Wednesday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said he did not expect rate cuts so soon.

The Fed dropped a reference to further policy firming in its statement, but refrained from declaring an end to rate hikes.

The key takeaway, in my view, is that we’re probably at or very close to the end of the rate hike cycle, Invesco’s Kristina Hooper said in a report.

Still, data from the CME Group indicates traders are seeing an 89% change from a 0.25 percentage point cut at the Fed’s September meeting.

Traders fear the industry turmoil could prompt banks to cut lending, adding to the downward pressure on economic activity. Powell mentioned an as-yet-unpublished survey that will show how much bank loan officers say they are tightening lending standards.

At noon in Europe, the FTSE 100 in London and the DAX in Frankfurt each lost 0.8% and the CAC 40 in Paris fell by 1%.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.8% to 3,350.45 as trading resumed after a public holiday. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong jumped 1.4% to 19,969.40.

Seoul’s Kospi fell less than 0.1% to 2,500.94 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 fell less than 0.1% to 7,193.10.

The Indian Sensex gained 0.5% to 61,500.18. The New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets grew.

Shares of Shopify jumped nearly 17% pre-market after the e-commerce company said it was selling off the two biggest parts of its distribution network and abandoning logistics ambitions. It’s a remarkable reversal of the Canadian company’s multi-year effort to build its own warehousing and delivery services.

Earnings for most U.S. companies over the past reporting season are better than expected, but are expected to reflect declines.

A report on Wednesday suggested the labor market could be in better shape than expected. ADP, a payroll processor, said hiring by private employers accelerated much more last month than expected. This could raise expectations for the federal government’s hiring report on Friday.

Later on Thursday, the government’s weekly report on jobless claims, which have risen slightly in recent weeks.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude was essentially unchanged early Thursday on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract plunged from $3.06 on Wednesday to $68.60. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trade, gained 21 cents to $72.54 a barrel in London. It fell from $2.99 ​​the previous session to $72.33.

The dollar fell to 134.44 yen from 135.46 yen on Wednesday. The euro rose slightly to $1.1071 from $1.1058.

On Wednesday, the Dow Jones fell 0.8% and the Nasdaq composite slipped 0.5%.