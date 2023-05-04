- ECB expected to raise rates to 3.25% from 3%
- Norway leads the way with a 25 basis point hike
- More routs for small US banks
- Gold test record of $2,072.49
- Graphic: world exchange rates
Business
Stocks and euro dip ahead of expected ECB rate hike
SINGAPORE, May 4 (Reuters) – European stock markets and the euro tumbled on Thursday as investors awaited another rate hike from the European Central Bank after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled its hiking marathon could finally have gone far enough.
Another rout in US regional bank stocks had done little to help spirits, but with gold a hair’s breadth from a record high and oil rebounding after a few tough days, attention naturally shifted to Frankfurt.
Economists polled by Reuters expect the ECB to raise its main “deposits” rate for a seventh consecutive meeting to 3.25%, although the consensus is for a quarter-point smaller move rather than the half-point jumps he has favored recently.
Matt Ward, portfolio manager on Barings’ global equities team, said after the Fed did a decent job “threading the needle” on Wednesday with its quarter-point hike, the ECB would be closely monitored.
“I’m not one to expect a shock 50 basis point hike, but it’s hard to see anything other than a continuation of the hawkish tone,” he said, highlighting the data series. relatively robust and the low unemployment rate in key countries such as Germany. .
This likely tone from the ECB was evident in bond markets where yields on benchmark government bonds, which determine the cost of borrowing across Europe, rose.
It was fractional stuff though. Germany’s 10-year yield rose just 1 basis point to 2.26% and well down from a month ago, while Italy’s rose just 1 basis point. 2 basis points to 4.152%.
“We’re basically in limbo right now until the decision,” which comes at 12:15 GMT, said Piet Haines Christiansen, chief fixed income strategist at Danske Bank.
The Fed had cut a key line in its previous statements on Wednesday about the need for further rate hikes, but Fed Chairman Jerome Powell pushed back on expectations that it would soon start cutting them.
It will take “time” for inflation to come down, he said, so “it would not be appropriate to cut rates” this year.
It also came when another U.S. regional bank, PacWest Bancorp (PACW.O), flagged trouble, reminding investors of the precarious health of some banks despite assurances from regulators that the crisis that began with the crisis was under control. collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in March.
PacWest stock, which has fallen nearly 90% since then, fell 36% during pre-opening bell trading on Thursday. The news and weakness at the California-based lender had also sent other regional lenders, including Western Alliance, and Zion Bank down 9% on Wednesday after hours.
“The Fed’s decision was widely expected, so it didn’t shock financial markets much,” said Tina Teng, market analyst at CMC Markets in Auckland. “However, I think the overall economic development is not positive, especially the recent banking rout of regional banks.”
APPLE EYED
Leading the ECB, Norway’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 3.25%, as expected, and added that it was likely to rise again in June and beyond. beyond if the Norwegian krone remains weak.
European stocks languished, with the STOXX 600 down 0.5% driven by the autos and tourism sectors.
The MSCI 47-country global equity index also fell back into the red (.MIWD00000PUS), as did Wall Street futures. Tech giant Apple
Asia had been more bullish (.MIAPJ0000PUS) although trade was dampened this week by the Japanese holiday.
China’s benchmark (.CSI300) opened weaker as mainland markets returned from their May Day holiday, but rebounded to end broadly unchanged.
U.S. bond markets rallied after the Fed meeting on Wednesday, as did federal funds futures, the latter implying a 52% chance of a rate cut as early as July.
The Japanese yen strengthened 0.1% against the greenback to 134.51 to the dollar, adding to its more than 1% rise on Wednesday.
Back in Europe, the euro fell after briefly flirting with a one-year high, while the British pound was also flat after hitting a roughly 11-month high of $1.25925 in Asia. /FRX
Analysts at Mizuho said the excitement over the implied pause in Fed tightening may be overdone and the Fed’s guidance “is just more contemplative.”
Brent oil prices rose 0.25% to $72.50 a barrel on Thursday, but that was only a fraction of their 9% plunge seen over the past three days.
Reporting by Rae Wee and Vidya Ranganathan; Editing by Sam Holmes
|
Sources
