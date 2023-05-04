Business
Packaged foods and drinks for children are higher in sugar and less nutritious, study finds
CNN
—
Colorful labels and cartoons on packaging could be a good indicator that a snack isn’t the most nutritious, according to a new study.
Products marketed to children were higher in sugars and lower in all other nutrients, according to the study, published Wednesday in the journal PLOS One.
The study looked at nearly 6,000 packaged foods to analyze their number of marketing strategies aimed at children and their nutritional information.
There are many products in our grocery stores that are very heavily marketed and heavily targeted at children, said the study’s lead author, Dr. Christine Mulligan, a postdoctoral fellow and research consultant in the Department of Nutritional Sciences at the University of Toronto in Canada. Unfortunately, we have also found that these products are, more often than not, very unhealthy and of lower nutritional quality than products that are not promoted to children.
Promoting to children is an attractive strategy for companies because children will often grow up to be brand-loyal adults and keep coming back, said Dr. Maya Adam, director of health media innovation and professor Clinical Fellow in the Department of Pediatrics at Stanford University. Medicine School. Adam was not involved in the new study.
As adults, all over the world, we take extra care when it comes to our children. We strap them into car seats, make sure they wear helmets, Adam said. When it comes to packaged foods, the food industry does the opposite: in fact, it promotes less healthy foods to the most vulnerable members of society.
And the problem could be even worse than the study shows. Mulligan noted that the study only looked at products at any given time.
We probably underestimate how exposed children are to food packaging marketing in real time and packaging is just one of the ways food companies are targeting children with food marketing, he said. she stated.
A large body of research shows that children are marketed these products from all sides, whether on television or on social networks, at sports practice or in community centers even at school, she said. declared.
It’s important for readers to understand this, because seeing all of this marketing impacts the way children eat, and the poor eating habits that children develop will continue throughout their lives and impact their health in the future. long term, Mulligan said.
The study was conducted in Canada, but the problem is global, Mulligan said.
And governments will need to step in to regulate companies’ ability to directly target children when marketing products that could harm their health, she added.
These policies must be strong and comprehensive in order to effectively protect children from these harmful business practices in all places where children live, eat and play, Mulligan said.
It is clear that product packaging is used by companies to market their products to children. That’s why groups like Heart & Stroke are calling for the inclusion of all types of marketing, not just television and digital media, in the regulations planned for Canada, said Manuel Arango, director of health policy and advocacy at the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.
But in the meantime, there are ways to make changes at home, starting with becoming more aware of how children are exposed to advertisements for products that could harm them, she said.
An easy way to start is to cook more at home, Adam said.
For these meals, you control the amount of fat, sugar and salt in your children’s food, she added.
Cooking and eating at home has also been shown to improve mental and emotional health and academic performance, Adam said.
Mulligan recommends talking to kids about how companies use marketing and how it might influence their choices.
It can also be a great opportunity to involve children in the family grocery store and help them learn how to choose, prepare and eat healthy and delicious foods, she said.
