$2.5 Million Education Grants for Adults 23 and Older Provide Education and Career Support for Michiganders





Sixteen grant recipients will help Michiganders earn a high school diploma or equivalent, as well as place themselves in job training programs LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) today announced recipients of approximately $2.5 million in government funding to help adults over 23 earn college degrees. high school and embark on vocational training programs leading to in-demand careers. and higher salaries. “Today’s high-paying jobs require degrees and certifications that simply aren’t possible without a high school diploma,” said LEO’s director. Susan Corbin. “The High School Diploma Program for Adults 23+ helps fill the talent gap and ensure these adult learners have the skills Michigan employers are looking for.” The 16 Michigan Adult Education 23+ High School Diploma Program grant recipients are Allegan Public Schools ($33,500), Belding Area School District ($39,000), Central Montcalm Public Schools ($75,500), Detroit Public Schools Community District ($49,500), Fremont Public School District ($30,000), Graduation Alliance ($1,340,500), Iosco RESA ($45,000), Lapeer County ISD ($68,500), Mason County Central Schools ($32,000 ), Orchard View Adult Education ($150,000), Plainwell Community Schools ($29,000), Romulus Community Schools ($85,000), Royal Oak Schools ($25,000), Southgate Community School District ($50,000), Sparta Area Schools ($387,500) and Westwood Heights ($60,000). Each of the grant recipients will provide a variety of services to Michigan adult learners ages 23 and older, including dropout re-engagement services, academic admission assessments, and integrated learning plans. They will also offer remedial education, employability skills development and skills training leading to an industry-recognized credential. “These funds will enable more adults to pursue well-paying careers, helping them gain financial independence and improve their lives and those of their loved ones,” said Stephanie Beckhorndirector of LEO’s employment and training office. Programs receiving grants are also required to provide these adult learners with access to a strong support framework, including technological, social, and academic support. “The 23+ grant allows us to better serve our students in a more holistic way and expand access to people who need our services,” said heather holland, Director of Sparta’s Adult Education Program. “The funds provide an important opportunity for local adult education programs to increase access to services for current and prospective students, create partnerships for free job training that improve the employability of our students and provide supports for other barriers. Improving access to adult education supports the state’s “Learn More, Earn More” efforts to provide adults with the opportunity to improve their educational skills – particularly in math, reading and /or in writing – to graduate from high school or become better English speakers. Adults without a high school diploma are encouraged to contact their nearest adult education provider. LEO has an online tool, the Adult Education Services Locator, which helps visitors find a variety of nearby services by entering their city or postcode. The locator tool can be found at Michigan.gov/LearnMoreEarnMore. A better educated workforce benefits Michigan workers, employers and communities. Expanding access to adult education also aligns with Michigan’s Sixty-by-30 goal increase the number of working-age adults with a skills certificate or college diploma to 60% by 2030. For more information about adult education programs in Michigan, go to Michigan.gov/LearnMoreEarnMore.

