Stock market today: Wall Street tumbles as bank fears erupt

NEW YORK (AP) Stocks tumble on Wall Street on Thursday as concerns mount about a cracking U.S. banking system.

The S&P 500 was down 0.7% at noon as several forces in the market swirled, from the European Central Bank’s latest rate hike to a report that more American workers were laid off last week than foreseen. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 390 points, or 1.2%, at 33,023 as of 11:45 a.m. EST, while the Nasdaq composite was down 0.4%.

Some of the craziest action took place in the financial sector, where shares of PacWest Bancorp fell 48.4%. It has recently come under intense scrutiny from investors following three of the four biggest US bank failures in history.

Wall Street has been searching for other possible weak links in the system, which could lead to a rapid exodus of customer deposits as the industry faces much higher interest rates. PacWest said overnight that it was considering its options and that several potential partners and investors approached it. It also said deposits from its top customers had increased since late March.

Fear is so great in the sector that shares of Western Alliance Bancorp plunged as much as 61% after a Financial Times report said the Phoenix-based bank was considering selling its business, among other options. But the company refuted the report, saying there “is not a single element of the article that is true”. His action reduced his fall to a loss of 38.8%.

The wild moves came after Western Alliance tried to reassure investors late Wednesday with a statement that its deposits were flat and rose Monday through Tuesday.

First Horizon, meanwhile, fell nearly 37% after it and TD Bank Group agreed to call off their merger deal. TD told First Horizon it doesn’t know when it might get regulatory approvals for the deal.

Earlier this week, regulators seized First Republic Bank and sold most of it to JPMorgan Chase, hoping to bolster confidence in the sector. Officials stressed they saw the banking system was sound and safe, but concerns were not leaving the market.

Even the biggest banks fell on Thursday, but not to the same degree as the smaller ones. JPMorgan Chases fell 2.3%.

Banks face radically different trading conditions now that interest rates are no longer at historic lows. The Federal Reserve announced its latest increase on Wednesday, which took its overnight rate to a range of 5% to 5.25%, from virtually zero at the start of last year.

The Fed raised rates at the fastest pace in decades to bring down high inflation. But it does so by slowing the economy, increasing the risk of a recession and hurting investment prices.

The concern now is that even if no more banks fail, the turmoil in the industry could cause small and medium banks to cut lending. That in itself could act as rate hikes, further stifling the economy. Many investors already believe that a recession will hit later this year.

A report on Thursday showed that the number of American workers filing for unemployment last week accelerated slightly more than expected. The labor market has remained largely resilient, and this is one of the main pillars still supporting the slowing economy. A more comprehensive report on Friday will provide the latest monthly update on the overall labor market.

With growing concerns about the economy, the Fed indicated on Wednesday that it may have to raise interest rates for the time being. But the European Central Bank continued on Thursday. Its president, Christine Lagarde, said she still has a long way to go, and we are not stopping. It slowed the pace of its hikes, raising rates by only a quarter of a percentage point.

Helping to support stocks despite all the worries was a significantly better than expected earnings season. S&P 500 companies are still on track for a second consecutive quarter of declining earnings, but results have generally been better than expected.

Ball gained 12.7% after the maker of aluminum cans and other packaging reported stronger-than-expected profits. Royal Caribbean rose 8% after its last quarter results were better than expected.

Shopify jumped 27.4% after posting a profit instead of the loss analysts expected. The e-commerce company also said it was selling off the two biggest parts of its distribution network and abandoning its logistics ambitions.

At the end of the day, Apple’s earnings report will be released. It’s the most influential stock on Wall Street because it’s the biggest, and it follows a parade of better-than-expected reports from other Big Tech stocks.

Apple fell 0.9% ahead of its report.

Qualcomm was also a heavyweight in the market after falling 5.4%. It announced stronger-than-expected results for the latest quarter, but analysts pointed to disappointing forecasts for the results ahead.

AP Business Writers Joe McDonald and Matt Ott contributed.