5 stock market bubbles, one of which is just starting to burst

Content of the article Once in a while, a sector, theme or region suddenly catches the collective attention of investors. An industry is moving, people are making money, and the media is picking up the gains and continuing the theme over and over again. This entices more investors to take notice, get greedy, and start buying. This sparks more media frenzy, and even more investors flock in. Do you see where we are going here?

Content of the article Actions in the bubble chart go up, and up and up until they don’t anymore. So everyone wants to go out at the same time. Lots of money can be made (by a few) going up, but it can certainly be ugly for investors going down. Let’s take a look at four past stock market bubbles and one that could become one.

Content of the article Artificial Intelligence (AI) This theme gets our vote for the most likely next bubble. Investors are scrambling for new ideas, so the mere mention of AI in a press release moves stock prices, and major tech companies mention AI hundreds of times in their conference calls. Investors see AI as the next biggest thing, the one that will reduce costs, increase productivity, increase margins and accelerate the growth of hundreds of companies. Frankly, it probably will. But that, of course, doesn’t mean that all AI companies will be winners.

Content of the article Developing AI is expensive, which is why we focus on the biggest cash-rich companies in the field. Just because a company mentions AI, or even has it in its name, doesn’t mean it’s a winner. There is going to be a lot of hype in this industry. Also remember that AI has the ability to destroy sectors and other companies, or at least lower their valuations. Investors should be careful about what they buy in AI, but also what they own elsewhere in case it is negatively impacted by AI. 3D printing It was a huge bubble a few years ago. Everyone was going to have a 3D printer at home, maybe even one in every room. Trucking and delivery companies would go bankrupt because consumers only printed what they needed at home. Shares of 3D companies soared, then crashed. What happened? Well, the demand simply never materialized as expected. The technology was emerging, but the actions were ahead.

Content of the article Now, after the bubble burst, the sector looks much better. Technology has improved and the use of 3D is a real benefit for many businesses. The bubble burst, but, unlike others, there is still a real industry here left in the ashes. Dot Com Actions Oh what a heady time it was in 1999. You could own a silly gold company worth $20 million called Look for Gold Inc., change its name to Look for Gold.com and all of a sudden your company was worth $300 million. It was crazy. The internet was going to change the world (I guess it was) and businesses were jumping on the bandwagon. Investors have become greedy, which is a necessity for any bubble. Dot-com IPOs could skyrocket 400% on their day of listing. No one cared about profits, only growth. If your business didn’t have a dot.com after its name, it would be a dinosaur. It was really a dumb time in the market. Fortunes have been made by investors and corporations who had no idea what they were doing. And then, as usual, the party just ended.

Content of the article Profitability has returned to prominence, and the money investors were pouring into startups has shut down. Some stocks lost 90% of their value in a few months, if they even survived. Amazon.com Inc. traded at less than 30 cents a share, despite being one of the survivors. Electric vehicles (EV) Tesla Inc. launched this bubble. This tends to happen when a stock climbs from US$1.05 per share to US$410 in less than 10 years. The interesting thing with the EV bubble is that it spawned other bubbles. Electric vehicle makers soared in value, as did battery, lithium and copper companies and everything else that goes into making electric vehicles. Some of these bubbles are still ongoing. There have been big successes and big failures in the sector, but the potential for growth is intact. The market share of electric vehicles is still low, but is expected to grow at least over the next 20 years. Governments are mandating electric vehicles and prices are falling. This bubble may turn out to have legs.

Content of the article As with any investment, investors should be careful with valuations and monitor cash flow. Growing companies tend to burn cash. Not all will survive. With mining companies, be careful not to buy small promoted companies with few possibilities to build a mine. Big companies are probably the best to play for if you want to participate in this sector. Cannabis In 2018/2019, investors really seemed to believe that every citizen of Canada was on the verge of becoming a stoner after the legalization of cannabis at the end of 2018. Sales projections were exploding. Companies were quickly created, raised billions in capital and saw their share prices soar. Large foreign companies with billions of dollars bought into Canadian companies. Then it all happened very quickly. What happened?

5 back-to-basics measures investors should pay attention to 5 things about investing I wish I had known in 1985 5 burning questions investors are asking right now First, it seemed that no business could make money. Most businesses were losing money. Second, demand was far from forecast. Turns out just because something becomes legal doesn't mean everyone is going to buy it. Third, the ratings were just ridiculous. Growth was great for a short time, but investors simply paid too much for that growth. Today, the sector is pretty much a wasteland of corporate carcasses. Canopy Growth Corp., an early gainer, was worth more than $15 billion less than two years ago. Today it is worth less than $900 million. Peter Hodson, CFA, is Founder and Head of Research at 5i Research Inc., an independent investment research network that helps self-directed investors achieve their investment goals. He is also a portfolio manager for the i2i Long/Short US Equity Fund. (5i research does not own Canadian stocks. i2i Long/Short Fund may hold non-Canadian stocks mentioned.)