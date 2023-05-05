Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies were trading Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,238.19, down 116.49): Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 23 cents, or 0.43%, to $53.18 on 10.8 million shares. Shopify Inc.

TORONTO Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,238.19, down 116.49): Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 23 cents, or 0.43%, to $53.18 on 10.8 million shares. Shopify Inc. (TSX: SHOP). Technology. Up $14.60, or 23.16%, to $77.65 on 9.7 million shares. Western Forest Products Inc. (TSX: WEF). Materials. Down eight cents, or 7.02%, to $1.06 on 8.8 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Down 38 cents, or 0.98%, to $38.59 on 8.8 million shares. K92 Mining Inc. (TSX:KNT). Materials. Up 32 cents, or 4.83%, to $6.95 on 8.4 million shares. Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Basic materials. Up 40 cents, or 1.47%, to $27.62 on 7.2 million shares. Companies in the news: Shopify Inc. (TSX: SHOP). Technology. Up $14.60, or 23.16%, to $77.65. Shopify Inc. said it will cut its workforce by about 20% and sell its logistics business as it aims to reduce troublesome “side quests” in the Canadian tech company’s latest big change. The changes come despite Shopify President Harley Finkelstein saying in February that there were no more cuts in the works. Finkelstein told The Canadian Press on Thursday that the company has no plans to cut more workers. The Ottawa-based e-commerce giant is selling its logistics business to supply chain management firm Flexport. He announced these changes as a way to help him focus on his main goal: facilitating trade. TD Bank Group (TSX: TD). Finance. Up 20 cents, or 0.25%, to $81.67. TD Bank Group has canceled its US$13.4 billion deal to acquire US bank First Horizon Corp., citing regulatory uncertainty surrounding the takeover. The bank said on Thursday it had reached a mutual agreement with the Tennessee-based bank to halt the acquisition, as it was unclear when and if it would be able to secure the company’s approval. ‘OK. TD Chief Executive Bharat Masrani said the move provided clarity to colleagues and shareholders. Parkland Fuel Corp. (TSX: PKI). Retail. Up 41 cents, or 1.33%, to $31.27. Parkland Fuel Corp. said Thursday that its refinery in Burnaby, British Columbia, was not for sale, even in the face of pressure from an activist investor. The Calgary-based fuel retailer and convenience store operator was the subject of a campaign by US-based Engine Capital LP, which has a roughly 2% stake in Parkland. The activist investor asked Parkland to consider selling or divesting its Burnaby refinery to become a neat fuel distributor and retailer. BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE). Telecom. Down 94 cents, or 1.44%, to $64.44; and Telus Corp. (TSX:T). Telecom. Down 46 cents, or 1.61%, at $28.20. Following Rogers Communications Inc.’s successful conclusion of the largest telecommunications contract in Canadian history last month, the company’s two main rivals say they are well positioned to compete in the changing industry landscape. . Bell Canada President and CEO Mirko Bibic said Thursday he was encouraged by the state of competition in the industry following Rogers’ $26 billion purchase of Shaw Communications Inc. Meanwhile, Zainul Mawji, president of consumer solutions at Telus, said in an interview that the company remains focused on its own strategy. This report from The Canadian Press was first published on May 4, 2023. The Canadian Press

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.coastreporter.net/the-mix/most-actively-traded-companies-on-the-toronto-stock-exchange-6954351 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos