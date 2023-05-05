New UK stock market rules

The lack of large new listings in London is potentially fatal. Getty

The writing is on the wall for the London Stock Exchange. After swelling when the UK was in Europe with the aim of becoming part of the biggest stock exchange in the EU, after Brexit the stock market shrank, selling the Italian Stock Exchange and buying for a huge sum part of the old Reuters.

However, these developments are not at the heart of the problem, even if the alarm bells are ringing, because large companies no longer wish to list in London and, at the end of the stock market offer, Alternative Investment companies Market (AIM) are dropping like flies.

While the slow death of the micro-cap section is not necessarily material, the lack of large new listings in London is potentially fatal. Companies want to list in the US instead, especially tech companies, and the reason is simple: the US places a much higher premium on listed companies than the UK.

You can see it clearly here:

The FTSE100 compared to the S&P500 Credit: ADVFN

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

The difference is most clearly visible in the technology-heavy Nasdaq versus the FTSE 100:

The FTSE 100 against the Nasdaq Credit: ADVFN

It’s no mystery why a tech company would want to be listed in the US rather than the UK. A company is simply worth more listed in the United States and its owners are richer as a result.

There are other issues like distrust of square mile tech companies and general derision of loss-making growth companies, but the proposed solution to this decline is going to be addressed through regulatory change, with some cuts and tweaks to the rules to hopefully make the problem go away.

This will not be the case.

The problem is of course systemic, but it’s not the words that cause the damage, it’s the numbers. Take a company like Lloyds Bank, it will make a turnover in trading its shares across its entire market capitalization in about a year. For this reason, it will distribute 0.5% of its total value in tax to the government via stamp duty. Over 20 years, without capitalization, it is 10% of its value. However, the effects are worse because one of the modern reasons for a transaction tax is to slow down a market so that those dreaded speculators are driven away. Obviously, this also slows everyone down. This seriously hurts liquidity, and liquidity is a key function of share value and liquidity is in short supply outside of all the biggest UK companies.

So stamp duty hurts value in both directions. Why would a company want to be listed in London when its value is going to be reduced by a wealth tax like this and it doesn’t benefit from the trading volume it would have elsewhere?

Of course, the government will not want to remove a tax even if the golden goose dies. This is a short-sighted view, as the UK stamp duty transaction tax makes a fundamental mistake. It takes the root of wealth rather than the fruit of wealth. However, the 4.3 billion that it raises are a considerable sum even if it must seem obvious that it is cannibal.

The capital gains tax generated by lost gains from the FTSE compared to the US markets is much higher than the transaction tax. That’s before considering the benefits to the UK economy of a vibrant stock market filled with companies raising capital to build industries funding a vibrant financial system and throwing off the vast taxes generated by corporations.

Now you might say, I compare the UK to the US and the US is special. Well, how about Germany:

The FTSE compared to the German DAX Credit: ADVFN

France has a smaller transaction tax and also wallows like the FTSE 100.

Rearranging the City of London deckchairs will not save the London Stock Exchange from stagnation. Maybe letting pension funds have a big allocation of stocks in their portfolios again would make a big difference, but seeing how the government forced pension funds to issue bonds a generation ago in order to pull the population of their savings, pension funds are unlikely to be unfettered just as the government needs every penny from buyers for its newspaper.

A simple solution would be to remove the stamp duty, but for the cautious, a slight downward adjustment of 0.1% per year would leave room to measure the benefit in order to convince non-believers.

Either is unlikely to happen, meaning the strip mining of the UK stock market by foreign companies will continue and the decline will not be reversed.

Stamp duty will continue to eat away at the value of listed companies and indirectly the UK economy, while the type of businesses that bring or would bring so much tax revenue to its shores are washed away or lured elsewhere.