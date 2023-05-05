Stock market today: Wall Street tumbles as bank fears erupt

NEW YORK (AP) Stocks fell on Wall Street on Thursday as concerns grew about a broken U.S. banking system.

The S&P 500 fell 0.7% to add to its loss for the week so far. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 286 points, or 0.9%, and is now down for the year, while the Nasdaq composite fell 0.5%.

The craziest action took place in the financial sector, where shares of PacWest Bancorp fell 50.6%. It has recently come under intense scrutiny from investors following three of the four biggest US bank failures in history.

The important thing to remember is that banking is as much about trust as it is about economics and accounting, said George Bory, chief investment strategist for fixed income at Allspring Global Investments. Were in a period where trust is very fragile, probably damaged. Policymakers are trying to restore confidence in the system, and you can just see what’s happening in stock prices: Confidence hasn’t been restored yet.

Wall Street has been searching for other possible weak links in the system, which could lead to a rapid exodus of customer deposits as the industry faces much higher interest rates. PacWest said overnight that it was considering its options and that several potential partners and investors approached it. It also said deposits from its top customers had increased since late March.

Fear is so great in the sector that shares of Western Alliance Bancorp plunged as much as 61% after a Financial Times report said the Phoenix-based bank was considering selling its business, among other options. But the company refuted the report, saying there “is not a single element of the article that is true”. His action reduced his fall to a loss of 38.5%.

The wild moves came after Western Alliance tried to reassure investors late Wednesday with a statement that its deposits were flat and rose Monday through Tuesday.

First Horizon, meanwhile, fell 33.2% after it and TD Bank Group agreed to cancel their merger deal. TD told First Horizon it doesn’t know when it might get regulatory approvals for the deal.

Earlier this week, regulators seized First Republic Bank and sold most of it to JPMorgan Chase, hoping to bolster confidence in the sector. Officials stressed they saw the banking system was sound and safe, but concerns were not leaving the market.

Banks face radically different trading conditions now that interest rates are no longer at historic lows. The Federal Reserve announced its latest increase on Wednesday, which took its overnight rate to a range of 5% to 5.25%, from virtually zero at the start of last year.

The Fed raised rates at the fastest pace in decades to bring down high inflation. But it does so by slowing the economy, increasing the risk of a recession and hurting investment prices. Many of the loans made and bonds bought by banks when rates were low are suddenly worth much less in today’s market.

The worry now is that even if no more banks fail, the turmoil in the industry could cause small and medium banks to cut lending. That in itself could act as rate hikes, further stifling the economy. Many investors already believe that a recession will hit later this year.

A report on Thursday showed that the number of American workers filing for unemployment last week accelerated slightly more than expected. The labor market has remained largely resilient, and this is one of the main pillars still supporting the slowing economy. A more comprehensive report on Friday will provide the latest monthly update on the overall labor market.

With growing concerns about the economy, the Fed indicated on Wednesday that it may have to raise interest rates for the time being. But the European Central Bank continued on Thursday. Its president, Christine Lagarde, said she still has a long way to go, and we are not stopping. It slowed the pace of its hikes, raising rates by only a quarter of a percentage point.

Higher rates mean investors receive higher returns for owning bonds, which in turn provides better protection against future market swings, Allspring’s Bory said. Investing in fixed income today is actually kind of the best in a decade and a half, he said.

Helping to support stocks despite all the worries was a significantly better than expected earnings season. S&P 500 companies are still on track for a second consecutive quarter of declining earnings, but results have generally been better than expected.

Ball gained 13.4% after the maker of aluminum cans and other packaging reported stronger-than-expected profits.

Kenvue, the consumer health care company spun off from Johnson & Johnson, soared 22.3% on its first listing after its IPO. Its brands include Band-Aids, Listerine and Tylenol.

In total, the S&P 500 fell 29.53 points to 4,061.22. The Dow Jones fell from 286.50 to 33,127.74 and the Nasdaq from 58.93 to 11,966.40.

___

AP Business Writers Joe McDonald and Matt Ott contributed.