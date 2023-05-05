Stock Market News Today Stocks End Lower Amid Economic Uncertainty

Last Updated: 4:00 PM EST

Today’s stock market ended in negative territory, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), the S&P 500 (SPX), and the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) down 0.86%, 0.72% and 0.37%, respectively.

The communication sector (XLC) suffered the most, falling 1.61%, while the real estate sector (XLRE) led the way, gaining 0.93%. Additionally, WTI Crude Oil was little changed, as it closed around the mid-range of $68 a barrel.

The 10-year US Treasury yield hit 3.37%, up more than three basis points, while the two-year Treasury yield fell to around 3.77%.

The Atlanta Federal Reserve updated its GDPNow reading, which provides real-time GDP growth estimates. As more economic data is released throughout the quarter, the “nowcast” becomes more accurate. Currently, he forecasts economic expansion of 2.7% in the second quarter.

This is a substantial increase from the previous estimate of 1.8%, thanks to recent data from the US Census Bureau, US Bureau of Economic Analysis and the Institute for Supply Management.

Last Updated: 2:52 PM EST

Stocks are trending lower as we approach the final hour of today’s trading session. At 2:52 p.m. EST, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are down 0.4%, 0.8% and 1.1%, respectively.

Last Updated: 12:52 PM EST

Stocks are currently experiencing a decline, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), the S&P 500 (SPX), and the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) down 1.2%, 0.8% and 0.3%, respectively, at the time of writing. The Dow Jones has remained negative since the start of the year.

Meanwhile, WTI Crude Oil saw a slight rise today, hovering around the $68 per barrel mark. Despite this, the general downward trend in the commodity has resulted in lower gasoline prices compared to last week.

In fact, the national average for regular gasoline now stands at $3.574 per gallon, down from $3.636 last week. This is a considerable drop from the all-time high of $5.016 per gallon on June 14, 2022.

California has the highest gasoline prices, significantly above the national average at $4.846 per gallon, while Mississippi enjoys the lowest gasoline prices at $3.056 per gallon.

Last Updated: 11:00 a.m. EST

Stock indices remain under pressure so far in today’s trading session. At 11:00 a.m. EST, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are down 0.4%, 0.8% and 1.1%, respectively. Interestingly, the Dow Jones has also turned negative since the start of the year.

Last Updated: 9:30 a.m. EST

U.S. stock indices are down in Thursday morning trading as markets assimilate the mixed set of monetary policy data from the Fed, higher-than-expected ADP job growth and lingering health concerns of the banking sector. The Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) are down 0.30%, 0.3%, and 0.25%, respectively, as of 9:30 a.m. EST on May 4.

The US Fed raised interest rates by 25 basis points on May 3, as expected, taking the federal funds rate to a 16-year high. In yesterday’s post-announcement briefing, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said there would be a pause in interest rate hikes going forward and any further rate hikes would be based on the data. This brings us to the bigger picture. How long will interest rates stay high? And when will inflation start to decline? Powell also mentioned that if it is possible to cut rates in the future, he will. But for now, that seems highly unlikely. Investors should keep an eye on economic data points such as employment numbers, nonfarm payrolls, unemployment insurance claims, and more. to see the real impact of rate hikes.

On the other hand, there does not seem to be any respite for investors who continue to worry about the regional banking space even after JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPMlisten)) took control of the First Republic. Another regional bank, PacWest (NYSE: PACW), announced that it was considering strategic options, including a potential sale, sending shares of Western Alliance (WALL), Comedy (CMA), and Zions Bancorporation (IF WE).

Notably, iPhone maker Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is expected to report results today after the bell. The vaccine manufacturer Moderna (NASDAQ:ARNM), ride-sharing service provider Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT), and cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: CURRENCY).

On the economic front, initial weekly unemployment insurance claims data will be released today, and nonfarm payrolls data will be released tomorrow. Fed officials will monitor economic data points to assess the impact of interest rate hikes and decide future monetary policy.

Elsewhere, most European indices are trading in negative territory today, following the US Fed’s rate hike decision. Importantly, the European Central Bank is also expected to announce its interest rate decision today, with traders expecting a 25 basis point hike.

Asia-Pacific markets end mostly mixed

Asia Pacific indices ended the trading session mixed today as markets digest the Fed’s rate hike decision and the possibility of a break in the future. Meanwhile, Japanese markets remained closed to trading today, while Chinese markets opened after a long trading holiday.

The Hong Kong Hang Seng, Chinas Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component indices ended the trading session up 1.27%, 0.82% and 0.02%, respectively.

Interested in more economic information? Tune in to our LIVE webinar.

Disclosure